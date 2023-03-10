Robert Blake, Actor Who Was Tried For Murder In Real Life, Dead At 89

Robert Blake, an actor who was tried for murder in real life, has died at 89 years old, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, March 9.

Blake died from heart disease on at his home in Los Angeles, Calif., his niece, Noreen Austin, confirmed.

"He died at home with family around him peacefully, long-term heart issues," she told Fox News Digital.

The former child star was best known for his role in the 1970s TV series Baretta — and then for the trial following the murder of his wife.