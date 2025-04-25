Bowen Yang Leaves 'The View' Panelists Too Stunned to Speak After Comedian Jokingly Calls J.D. Vance a 'Pope Killer': Watch
Bowen Yang caused quite the comedic stir during his guest appearance on The View.
Joining the Thursday, April 24, episode of the daytime talk show, the Wicked actor trolled Vice President J.D. Vance while discussing his recent portrayal of the Republican politician during a skit on Saturday Night Live.
Yang admitted he initially didn't want to have to act as Vance, stating: "I just thought there would be better people for it. It was my imposter syndrome. I was, like, 'There are better people for this.'"
After The View panelists promised the comedian he "nailed" the skit, Yang joked: "Look, the guy's a pope killer, OK."
The sarcastic snub caught the talk show stars off guard, as Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines both had to turn around in an attempt to control their hysterical laughter.
Eventually collecting herself, Goldberg admitted, "someone had to say it," as Joy Behar assured viewers: "He doesn’t mean it literally. He’s just talking spiritually."
Fans also thought Yang's one-liner was comical, as many viewers took to the comments section of the talk show's YouTube video highlighting the "brilliant" moment to share their thoughts.
"OK we all thought it, he just said it out loud," one individual noted, while another person confessed, "[I] literally had tears in my eyes at that pope killer line."
A third social media user trolled: "Dude literally survived a death scare a few weeks before and made it from deaths door. Two minutes with Vance and poor guy immediately croaks."
Pope Francis passed away at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21 — just hours after he met with the vice president in Vatican City, Rome, Italy.
During their brief interaction, Vance told the pope: "I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health. Thank you for seeing me."
"I pray for you every day. God bless you," Donald Trump's VP continued.
Vance later took to X (formerly named Twitter) after the meeting, writing, "today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter!"
After news broke of the pope's death, online trolls couldn't help but mock Vance for coincidentally being one of the last people to speak to the former head of the Catholic Church.
"Not him passing away 4 hours after this. J.D. Vance is the anti-christ confirmed," someone quipped, while another wondered, "Now I'm not saying that J.D. Vance killed the Pope, per se. I just think his actions raise some questions, like for example: Did J.D. Vance kill the Pope?"
"He met J.D. and decided he was done trying to help this world," a third hater suggested, as a fourth added: "I don't think J.D. Vance killed the Pope, I think meeting J.D. Vance probably drained the Pope's will to live. It's subtly different."