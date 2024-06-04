'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Is Pregnant at 54: 'Please Bless Us With Your Prayers'
Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee is pregnant — at 54 years old!
"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote in the post, uploaded to Instagram on Monday, June 3, while set to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
In the caption, the star, who is expecting baby No. 4, said she was going to "sign off social media for a bit" during this time.
"Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance," she added.
McGee has been married to actor Marcello Thedford for 16 years. The pair met in Rome, Italy, while shooting the flick Daylight.
The star typically keeps her love life under wraps, but she recently showed off her growing bump on social media. "If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun. #trinamcgee #belize #imakecakes #tropicalfriends," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a blue top and a white skirt.
Of course, people loved seeing McGee look so happy. One person wrote, "I love the pic and that food looks delicious!😋🥮," while another added, "Glowing!!!!"
A third person added, "Congratulations 😍😍😍 timeless beauty 😍😍."
The cast of Boy Meets World has reunited a lot in the past few years, and in 2020, McGee, who played Angela Moore on the series, spoke about how she didn't have a great time filming the show.
While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, McGee alleged that Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, decided to "not talk" to her while filming. However, the two were able to bury the hatchet.
"When we did discuss it recently, she called me to apologize," McGee shared. "She was going through a lot at the time. And I kinda just gave it that."
"She goes out of her way to say 'Hey, are you okay?' " McGee said of how their relationship elvoved. "She actually just sent me a cute picture of her baby."
"I'm not trying to hang around and have a grudge against the girl," McGee stated. "I'm just kind of slowly taking steps to trusting."
It seems like the two have come a long way, as McGee recently appeared in Fishel's Tubi Original movie Classmates.