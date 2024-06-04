'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Is Pregnant at 54: 'Please Bless Us With Your Prayers'

Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee is pregnant — at 54 years old!

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote in the post, uploaded to Instagram on Monday, June 3, while set to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

In the caption, the star, who is expecting baby No. 4, said she was going to "sign off social media for a bit" during this time.

"Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance," she added.