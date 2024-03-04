Lala Kent Asks God to 'Help' Her If She Has 'Another Girl' as Reality Star Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Lala Kent is making room for another little one!
The Vanderpump Rules star is already starting to brace herself for the possibility of having two young daughters running around her home — mere moments after announcing she's pregnant with baby No. 2.
"If I have another girl … God help me … And my gorgeous shoes," Kent quipped via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 3, alongside a video of her daughter, Ocean, who turns 3 this month.
In the clip, her adorable child was rummaging through her mom's shoe closet while wrapped up in a towel.
"What are you doing?" the reality star asked her kid, as she approached her in the doorway of Kent's closet.
"No!" Ocean replied, attempting to shut the door and prevent her mother from entering.
"Ocean! Ocean Kent," the Bravo television personality scolded her, as the toddler whined: "Don't! Get out of here!"
Kent continued to yell at her daughter in between concealed laughs, exclaiming: "Excuse you!"
"I’m naked!" Ocean screamed back, slightly opening the door just a smidge.
"You’re naked?" Kent questioned, asking, "Are you putting mom’s shoes on?"
"Yeah, because I’m a princess," Ocean sweetly declared. "… You have hella boots over there? Boots right here, boots right there ..."
“OK,” Kent simply responded, while her little girl explained, "I’ve gotta do this because I’m naked."
At this point, the 33-year-old could hardly hide her laughter, reiterating, "OK," as she appeared to give in to her daughter's behavior.
Kent's anticipation about whether she will have a boy or a girl came shortly after the stunning celebrity announced she's pregnant with her second child.
"I'm expanding my pod," the mom-of-one captioned a black-and-white photo of her tiny baby bump. In the precious snap, Ocean held onto Kent's unbuttoned jeans while looking up at her mama with a huge smile spread across her face.
In a second picture, Kent and her daughter posed with two bottles of vitamins on their counter, as she added, "a @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family."
While Kent shares Ocean with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett — whom she called off her engagement with in October 2021 after three years and amid accusations he had cheated on her repeatedly — the reality star opted to conceive her second child through intrauterine insemination (IUI), a treatment used to surgically place a sperm into a uterus in order to fertilize an egg.
"I will not gamble on me having my child," Kent admitted to Cosmopolitan when explaining her decision to use a donor. "And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."
"You don't need a man to do it," she insisted in January.