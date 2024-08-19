OK Magazine
'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

danielle fishel breast cancer diagnosis
Source: mega

'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel revealed she's been diagnosed with a form of b------ cancer.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel made an important announcement on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, "Pod Meets World," telling fans she's been diagnosed with a form of b------ cancer.

“I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel said on the Monday, August 19, episode while talking to her former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of b------ cancer. It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

danielle fishel breast cancer diagnosi
Source: @daniellefishel/Instagram

Danielle Fishel is close with her 'Boy Meets World' costars.

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it,” the 43-year-old star continued. “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

danielle fishel breast cancer diagnosi
Source: @daniellefishel/Instagram

The star shares two sons with her husband, Jensen Karp.

Fishel insisted how important it is to always make a doctor's appointment.

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment,” she shared. “They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there.”

“If you have to find out you have cancer, find out at stage zero if possible,” Fishel, who shares sons Adler Lawrence Karp and Keaton Joseph Karp with husband Jensen Karp, added.

danielle fishel breast cancer diagnosi
Source: @daniellefishel/Instagram

Danielle Fishel said she's going to be OK following the diagnosis.

For now, the mom-of-two is planning on meeting with an oncologist and radiation therapist to find out what to do next.

“I have some big decisions ahead of me about what I want to do for treatment. I don’t have all the answers yet,” she said.

“I did want to let our dear listeners know,” she added. “We’re going to try and have it not affect things, but [there are] possibilities we may have to put things on hold depending on what treatments I go through.”

danielle fishel breast cancer diagnosi
Source: @daniellefishel/Instagram

The star shared the news on the 'Boy Meets World' rewatch podcast.

Friedle encouraged fans to get checked out — including men for "prostate exams and colonoscopies."

“We’re so glad you didn’t [put it off] because you are going to be fine. You might have some sucky days, but we’re here for you," Friedle told his pal Fishel.

