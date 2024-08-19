Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel made an important announcement on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, "Pod Meets World," telling fans she's been diagnosed with a form of b------ cancer.

“I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel said on the Monday, August 19, episode while talking to her former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of b------ cancer. It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”