Prince William Has Been Kate Middleton's 'Rock' Amid Cancer Battle, Diagnosis 'Brought Them So Much Closer'

Prince William has been Kate Middleton's 'rock' amid her cancer battle, a source claimed.

Aug. 17 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Prince William has been by his wife Kate Middleton's side every step of the way amid her cancer battle.

“He’s been her absolute rock. He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities,” a source shared, adding that “Kate’s diagnosis has brought them so much closer together. They take nothing for granted.”

Despite taking some time off from work, the mom-of-three, 42, is ready to tackle more.

Kate Middleton has been taking some time off from royal duties amid her cancer battle.

“Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” said the source.

It's also possible that Kate is up to joining William, 42, in New York City on September 24 to attend his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

“They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that,” said the source. “Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Kate Middleton was seen at Trooping the Colour in June.

As OK! previously reported, Kate has been slowly but surely adjusting to being back in the spotlight. She attended Trooping the Colour in June and was seen at Wimbledon in July.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier shared.

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."

Kate Middleton has been candid about fighting the disease.

Dampier claimed Kate's diagnosis was a "tremendous shock" to William, but he's adamant that she can handle this tough situation and come out on top.

"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."

"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.

Kate Middleton wants to 'tackle' more royal duties, a source said.

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

