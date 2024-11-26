Brad Pitt's Parents Have Barely Seen His Kids Over the Past 5 Years — But Angelina Jolie Hasn't 'Blocked' Them From Doing So: Insider

One insider said it's "heartbreaking" for Pitt, 60, to witness his kids distance themselves: "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."

While Pitt hasn't been seen with his kids in quite some time, they have been stepping out more publicly with Jolie — in fact, Knox recently accompanied his famous mom to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17, where he rocked a suit and bow tie.

The surprise appearance didn't sit well with the Ocean's Eleven star, who felt Jolie had Knox by her side just to push Pitt's buttons.