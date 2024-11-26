Brad Pitt's Parents Have Barely Seen His Kids Over the Past 5 Years — But Angelina Jolie Hasn't 'Blocked' Them From Doing So: Insider
Brad Pitt's estrangement from his and Angelina Jolie's six kids has also affected the children's relationship with Pitt's relatives.
According to a source, the Hollywood hunk's parents haven't spent "extensive time" with his offspring in five years.
While rumors have circulated that Jolie, 49, didn't want her kids to be under Pitt's care due to their nasty custody and divorce battle, a second insider insisted the brunette beauty has "not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents."
"The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas," the insider added of Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
The Ad Astra star's relationship with his children soured following the exes' 2016 split, which occurred after Jolie claimed he acted violent toward her and their kids on a private jet.
Though an investigation cleared Pitt of any charges, the family dynamic never healed — in fact, a few of his kids have dropped "Pitt" from their hyphenated Jolie-Pitt surname.
In 2023, Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College, and when Shiloh became an adult in May, she legally changed her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.
In addition, when Vivienne appeared in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders — which she worked on alongside her mom — she was listed as Vivienne Jolie.
One insider said it's "heartbreaking" for Pitt, 60, to witness his kids distance themselves: "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."
While Pitt hasn't been seen with his kids in quite some time, they have been stepping out more publicly with Jolie — in fact, Knox recently accompanied his famous mom to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17, where he rocked a suit and bow tie.
The surprise appearance didn't sit well with the Ocean's Eleven star, who felt Jolie had Knox by her side just to push Pitt's buttons.
"He really questions her motive for bringing Knox," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards."
However, the source insisted it was Knox's choice to go to the Hollywood event and had nothing to do with the former spouses' feud over their winery.
"He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there," the insider said.
