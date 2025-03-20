Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kid Shiloh Looks Downcast in L.A. as the Teenager Wants to Live Out of the Spotlight: Photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh stayed under the radar on her way to dance class in Studio City, Calif., on March 18.
The 18-year-old — who legally dropped "Pitt" from her last name last year — avoided the spotlight, covering up with an oversized hoodie and baggy sweatpants.
Despite her passion for dance, Shiloh keeps a low profile and stays out of the public eye.
"Out of all of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private," a source dished to Life & Style. "She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing. That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group."
The dancer is particularly secretive about her relationship with her father. Born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, she filed to drop "Pitt" from her surname on her 18th birthday last year. She was granted the legal name change three months later.
“They used to have a good relationship but that’s in the past and it breaks his heart,” an insider disclosed to Page Six. “Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him.”
Her siblings Zahara and Vivienne have not legally altered their last names but exclude "Pitt" whenever possible.
In November 2023, Zahara debuted as an Alpha Kappa Alpha member as "Zahara Marley Jolie." Vivienne, who worked as Angelina’s assistant for The Outsiders, was listed on the Playbill as just “Vivienne Jolie.”
Shiloh's recent surge in dance lessons comes off the heels of her parents' recent divorce. Angelina, 49, and Brad, 61, settled their separation in December 2024 after eight years of legal trouble.
“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon told Page Six.
Angelina maintains primary custody of her six children with Brad: Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne.
Amid the chaos of her parents' divorce, Shiloh continues to show up on the dance floor. She has been spotted several times over the past few months headed to the studio for practice.
In January, a clip of her dancing to Bruno Mars and Rosé's "APT" went viral on social media. Fans flooded the comments of TikTok to praise her talent. One wrote, "Wow Shiloh has really improved," while another expressed that "she's a natural."