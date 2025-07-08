Brad Pitt's L.A. House Burglars May Have Left Fingerprints Behind as Cops Track Down Leads in Celebrity Heist
Brad Pitt may soon get justice after his Los Angeles home was broken into — and police believe they’re closing in on the suspects behind the bold crime.
According to a new report from TMZ, the LAPD is actively investigating the burglary and are on the pursuit of three suspects who allegedly forced entry into the actor’s property while he was overseas last month. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that detectives are combing through surveillance video from the area and have already collected fingerprints from the scene.
Those prints have reportedly been submitted to law enforcement databases for comparison, a process that is expected to take a week, but officials are hopeful they’ll get a match that could help identify and locate the culprits.
As OK! previously reported, police were called to Pitt’s home in the Los Feliz neighborhood on the night of June 25 after a break-in was reported. Officers determined that three suspects had entered the property, likely through the front door, which has now been seen boarded up with plywood. At the time of the incident, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was in Japan promoting his upcoming Formula 1 racing film, F1.
Sources tell TMZ that it is common to see burglary suspects cross state lines, and in some cases, and later found to be wanted for similar offenses in other jurisdictions. Investigators are possibly considering the that the crew behind the Pitt break-in may have already already fled California.
While the Oscar-winning actor has not publicly commented on the incident, it has previously been reported that his home was ransacked and the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of items.
The burglary comes during a tense period in Pitt’s personal life, as he continues to navigate a strained co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. As OK! reported, tensions remain high between Pitt and some of his children.
Meanwhile, sources say the actor has been hesitant about taking the next step with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. As OK! previously reported, he’s in no rush to walk down the aisle again after years of messy divorce drama.
"When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject or he'll make jokes about his bad track record. It's clear he's been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again," the insider told a news outlet.