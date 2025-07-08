Brad Pitt's L.A. House Burglars May Have Left Fingerprints Behind as Cops Track Down Leads in Celebrity Heist

Brad Pitt may soon get justice after his Los Angeles home was broken into — and police believe they’re closing in on the suspects behind the bold crime.

According to a new report from TMZ, the LAPD is actively investigating the burglary and are on the pursuit of three suspects who allegedly forced entry into the actor’s property while he was overseas last month. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that detectives are combing through surveillance video from the area and have already collected fingerprints from the scene.