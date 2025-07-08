or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt's L.A. House Burglars May Have Left Fingerprints Behind as Cops Track Down Leads in Celebrity Heist

Photo of Brad Pitt; photo of Brad Pitt's house.
Source: MEGA

Police may be closing in on the suspects who broke into Brad Pitt's L.A. home.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 9:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt may soon get justice after his Los Angeles home was broken into — and police believe they’re closing in on the suspects behind the bold crime.

According to a new report from TMZ, the LAPD is actively investigating the burglary and are on the pursuit of three suspects who allegedly forced entry into the actor’s property while he was overseas last month. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that detectives are combing through surveillance video from the area and have already collected fingerprints from the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

brad pitt home burglary lapd investigation crime
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's home was recently broken into.

Those prints have reportedly been submitted to law enforcement databases for comparison, a process that is expected to take a week, but officials are hopeful they’ll get a match that could help identify and locate the culprits.

As OK! previously reported, police were called to Pitt’s home in the Los Feliz neighborhood on the night of June 25 after a break-in was reported. Officers determined that three suspects had entered the property, likely through the front door, which has now been seen boarded up with plywood. At the time of the incident, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was in Japan promoting his upcoming Formula 1 racing film, F1.

Article continues below advertisement

brad pitt home burglary lapd investigation crime
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt wasn't home when his home was broken into.

Sources tell TMZ that it is common to see burglary suspects cross state lines, and in some cases, and later found to be wanted for similar offenses in other jurisdictions. Investigators are possibly considering the that the crew behind the Pitt break-in may have already already fled California.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

brad pitt home burglary lapd investigation crime
Source: MEGA

The star is now dating Ines de Ramon.

While the Oscar-winning actor has not publicly commented on the incident, it has previously been reported that his home was ransacked and the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of items.

brad pitt home burglary lapd investigation crime
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie.

The burglary comes during a tense period in Pitt’s personal life, as he continues to navigate a strained co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. As OK! reported, tensions remain high between Pitt and some of his children.

Meanwhile, sources say the actor has been hesitant about taking the next step with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. As OK! previously reported, he’s in no rush to walk down the aisle again after years of messy divorce drama.

"When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject or he'll make jokes about his bad track record. It's clear he's been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again," the insider told a news outlet.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.