Brad Pitt's Relationship With His and Angelina Jolie's Kids Remains 'Strained' Despite 'Several Efforts to Reconnect'
Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children remains in limbo, according to a new report.
Pitt, who shares six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex Angelina Jolie, has made “several efforts to reconnect” with his children, an insider dished.
Regardless of his attempts, he is still estranged from the majority of his kids, which has “caused him a lot of heartbreak.”
The Kids May 'Want Nothing to Do' With Brad Pitt
The source revealed Pitt only sees his youngest two children “periodically,” as “the rest of the relationships are strained.”
As OK! previously shared, an insider claimed the kids may “want nothing to do with” Pitt after dropping his last name.
The source insisted the estranged pair's eldest son, Maddox, was very affected by their split, in addition to an alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred on a plane in 2016. He has since “taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector,” the insider added of the 23-year-old.
The Divorce
Brad and Angelina met in 2004 and were married in 2014. In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, which sparked an eight-year legal battle that finally wrapped on December 31, 2024.
Once the divorce was settled, Angelina’s lawyer spoke out, providing the following statement: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.” He also added she was “exhausted” but “relieved this one part is over.”
Brad, for his part, told a news outlet he didn’t think their divorce “was that major of a thing.”
"Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he added.
Far From Perfect
As OK! reported, the F1 actor recently admitted he’s far from perfect.
“No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from [it] and move on,” he dished to a media outlet when asked what makes him feel grounded. “It’ll lead to the next success.”
Brad noted he’s now aware of “how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back,” clearly making reference to his current lady, Ines de Ramon.
“Friends, family, and that’s it,” he added. “From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.”
As far as walking down the aisle one day, a source said he seems hesitant about that.
"When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he'll make jokes about his bad track record," an insider shared on April 30. "It's clear he's been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again."