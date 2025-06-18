Brad Pitt's Relationship With His and Angelina Jolie's Kids Remains 'Strained' Despite 'Several Efforts to Reconnect'

Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children remains in limbo, according to a new report.

Pitt, who shares six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex Angelina Jolie, has made “several efforts to reconnect” with his children, an insider dished.

Regardless of his attempts, he is still estranged from the majority of his kids, which has “caused him a lot of heartbreak.”