Brad Pitt Is at Center of Fears He's Hopelessly 'Hooked' on Plastic Surgery as He Heads Toward 'Hollywood Death Knell Birthday' This Christmas
Dec. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt is facing growing concern from those around him who fear the 61-year-old actor has become "hooked" on cosmetic procedures as he heads toward what friends describe as a "Hollywood death knell birthday" this Christmas.
Next month will mark the 35th anniversary of Pitt's breakout turn as the irresistible hitchhiker in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise. In the decades since, the twice-crowned "sexiest man alive" has remained one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.
But as Pitt approaches his 62nd birthday on December 18, his increasingly youthful appearance – paired with mounting rumors of surgical help – has left friends uneasy.
The speculation intensified after Pitt recently stepped out with his girlfriend, 32-year-old Ines de Ramon, at a Los Angeles after-party sporting a sharply cropped cut, glowing skin and a neat mustache.
The actor has long declined to address persistent rumors of surgical intervention, but insiders say he has embraced so-called "tweakments" in recent years.
A source close to the couple said: "Some people reckon Brad has pushed the cosmetic work a bit far, but Ines certainly doesn't see it that way. She can't keep her hands off him. They're both deep into skin care and anti-aging routines – it's one of the things they really connect on."
Pitt's appearance first drew widespread scrutiny after Wimbledon in 2023, when an aesthetics surgeon speculated in a viral video subtle changes to Pitt's earlobes suggested he might have undergone a facelift.
Dr. Johnny said: "During the procedure, the skin around it is raised, which can change the shape and position of the earlobes."
He added: "He's almost gone back in time to how his face looked in the early 2000s… I think he looks seriously good for this transformation, it's a great example of surgery done well."
While Pitt launched his own skin-care line, Le Domaine, in 2022, a second source said the actor remains selective about what he admits to privately.
They said: "Brad has no issue admitting to Botox or fillers among friends, but the moment anyone brings up a facelift he shuts it down. That's the boundary he won't touch."
Rumors of a more dramatic procedure resurfaced last year, but Pitt is said to have privately laughed off the suggestions. Still, those close to him say the scrutiny may intensify if he continues to appear almost ageless while working on films such as F1, as well as a Netflix spin-off of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Another source said Pitt's relationship with de Ramon has reinforced his evolving approach to aging. They said: "Ines is from a generation that treats all of this as completely normal, and that openness has influenced Brad. They swap advice all the time and schedule treatments together the way other couples plan dinner dates."
But even as the pair lean into a shared love of skin care, others worry Pitt is drifting into fixation.
A source said: "No one is criticizing him – this is Hollywood, everyone has a bit of work – but Brad keeps pursuing this idea of perfection. People who've seen him lately think he's edging into that overly polished, slightly puffy look. The concern is that he won't recognize the moment to pull back."
There is a real worry he has become hooked on surgeries, and that if he continues, this year's birthday could signal a death knell for him.
"As you age, any surgery gets more and more dangerous, and plenty can go wrong that can end up with fatal consequences for patients in their 60s," the insider added.
That sentiment was echoed by another source, who said Pitt's pursuit of flawlessness conflicts with the rugged persona that made him a global star. The insider continued: "It's strange to imagine Brad Pitt, of all people, fixating on tiny imperfections and hurrying to have them tweaked. But the constant scrutiny wears people down. Even he isn't untouched by it."