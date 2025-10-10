Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are 'Fully Living Together' and Moved Into New Home as Romance Gets Serious: Insider
Oct. 10 2025, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have taken the next big step in their relationship.
The actor and jewelry executive are "fully living together" in a new home after nearly three years of dating.
According to an insider, they are enjoying spending time together in their shared space when Pitt, 61, is not busy shooting a film project.
"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," the source shared. "They are really making their home into a home."
According to another insider, the couple is "happier than ever" and "going really strong."
"He's so happy and in love," the source spilled about Pitt.
How Long Have Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Been Dating?
The duo has been romantically linked since 2022 and made their red carpet debut in 2024 at the Venice Film Festival. De Ramon, 32, was by her man's side throughout his F1 press tour this year.
An insider confirmed he "loved having Ines by his side" following the movie premiere in New York City in June.
"She's no drama, very supportive, and they're doing really well," the source added at the time.
Brad Pitt's House Got Burglarized
Pitt's new living situation with his girlfriend comes after he sold his $5.5 million Los Angeles home. Known as The Steel House, the luxe abode was burglarized on June 25. He initially purchased the 2,100-square-foot Los Feliz property in 2023.
Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, both 18, were arrested on Monday, August 11, on first-degree burglary charges for the crime. According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department at the time, the break-in took place at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Pitt was not home. The men allegedly "broke into the residence via the front window, ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property."
Brad Pitt's Mother Died
The Fight Club alum's difficult summer continued when his mother, Jane Etta, passed away at age 84 in August.
"My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," the movie star's niece Sydney wrote at the time on social media. "If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked. She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things. She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do."
She added, "I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us ♥️✨🦜."