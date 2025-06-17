Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Hold Hands During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 'F1' Premiere in NYC: Photos
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon stole the show at the New York City premiere of F1!
In photos obtained by OK!, the A-list couple could be seen holding hands as they made a rare, joint red carpet appearance at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, June 16.
Date Night in Style!
While the lovebirds have been spotted looking cozy in stylish streetwear ensembles while out and about NYC over the weekend, Pitt and de Ramon made sure to dress their best for the premiere of the Fight Club actor's highly-anticipated film F1 — in which he plays a Formula 1 race car driver who steps out of retirement after almost 30 years.
For the occasion, Pitt was freshly groomed and sported a navy blue double-breasted suit with a black lapel. His white button-up shirt was exposed due to his blazer's v-neck styled neckline. He had a satin handkerchief sticking out of his pocket and accessorized with a ring, sunglasses and black loafers.
de Ramon, on the other hand, looked like a goddess in a halter neck white two-piece set. The design's long skirt featured feathered detailing and was complimented by a thick black belt.
The brunette beauty's toned stomach was exposed through a cut-out in the breezy shirt. de Ramon held a matching white Chanel purse in her hand and paired the chic couture with dainty earrings.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Look in Love
Pitt and de Ramon seemed to prove just how strong their relationship continues to be after looking happily in love during various public outings in the Big Apple ahead of Monday night's movie premiere.
On Friday, June 13, the duo was spotted on a double date with fellow Hollywood couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Cote Korean Steakhouse in NYC.
When stepping out for the joint dinner outing, Pitt revealed his fresh buzzcut — a hairstyle reminiscent of the early days of his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline
Pitt and de Ramon were first linked romantically in November 2022, when they were spotted spending time together at a Bono concert with friends.
The famous flames didn't made their red carpet debut until September 2024, however, during an appearance at the Venice Film Festival in Italy in celebration of the premiere of his and George Clooney's movie Wolfs.
Pitt and de Ramon had stepped out publicly for the first time two months prior at the British Grand Prix, held at Silverstone Circuit in England.