Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Hold Hands During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 'F1' Premiere in NYC: Photos

While the lovebirds have been spotted looking cozy in stylish streetwear ensembles while out and about NYC over the weekend, Pitt and de Ramon made sure to dress their best for the premiere of the Fight Club actor's highly-anticipated film F1 — in which he plays a Formula 1 race car driver who steps out of retirement after almost 30 years.

For the occasion, Pitt was freshly groomed and sported a navy blue double-breasted suit with a black lapel. His white button-up shirt was exposed due to his blazer's v-neck styled neckline. He had a satin handkerchief sticking out of his pocket and accessorized with a ring, sunglasses and black loafers.