'Soulmates' Brad Pitt, 62, and Ines de Ramon, 33, Are 'as Good as Married' Amid Yearslong Romance: 'It's Been That Way for a While'
June 23 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may not be legally bound on paper, but there romance is stronger than ever.
"Brad and Ines are as good as married, for all intents and purposes, and it's been that way for a while now," a source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, June 22. "He trusts her implicitly and vice versa. They're soulmates who thrive off each other in every way."
Brad Pitt Reportedly Called Ines de Ramon His 'Wife'
The insider reported that Pitt, 62, has been overheard calling the jewelry executive, 33, his "wife."
Pitt, who has been through two high-profile divorces with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, reportedly wasn't interested in a flashy public ceremony.
"To him, marriage is more of a spiritual commitment. He's very happy but less interested in formalities these days, so the process of organizing a wedding is less appealing for him," said the source.
Brad Pitt Reportedly Wants to Show Commitment to Ines de Ramon
However, Pitt "acknowledges" that a wedding would be "a nice thing to do" as a way to show his commitment to de Ramon.
"She's not pressuring him by any means. Like Pitt, she's been there [done that] and got the T-shirt when it comes to marriage and divorce," the source continued. "But if Pitt wanted to make things official, she'd do it in half a heartbeat. And the talk is that they'll be doing just that soon enough, if they haven't already."
- Brad Pitt 'Sees a Future' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: 'They Couldn’t Be Happier'
- Brad Pitt Hesitant to Propose to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Source Reveals: 'He's Scarred' From Angelina Jolie Divorce
- Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Living Together After Dating for Over a Year: 'They Are Going Very Strong'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Brad Pitt's One Condition to Marriage
The insider claimed that the A-listers wouldn't spare any expense on the nuptials, adding, "It would be a proper celebration, and he'll roll out the red carpet for his famous friends. George Clooney, Ed Norton, Quentin Tarantino – all his buddies from the past to the present would get invites."
The wedding would reportedly have one condition. "He'd 100 percent insist on a prenup," added the source.
Pitt and Jolie's divorce famously took eight years to finalize, with decisions still pending over Château Miraval, a French winery the couple purchased in 2014.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Started Dating in 2022
Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically connected in late 2022, when they were spotted together attending a Bono concert. The pair didn't make their public debut till years later in July 2024, when they attended the British Grand Prix.
Pitt later addressed the outing, emphasizing that it was not intended to be publicity for his June 2025 film, F1.
“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he told GQ. "How exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."