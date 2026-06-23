'Soulmates' Brad Pitt, 62, and Ines de Ramon, 33, Are 'as Good as Married' Amid Yearslong Romance: 'It's Been That Way for a While'

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may not be legally bound on paper, but there romance is stronger than ever. "Brad and Ines are as good as married, for all intents and purposes, and it's been that way for a while now," a source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, June 22. "He trusts her implicitly and vice versa. They're soulmates who thrive off each other in every way."

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Brad Pitt Reportedly Called Ines de Ramon His 'Wife'

Source: MEGA Insiders close to the couple say their relationship has shifted.

The insider reported that Pitt, 62, has been overheard calling the jewelry executive, 33, his "wife." Pitt, who has been through two high-profile divorces with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, reportedly wasn't interested in a flashy public ceremony. "To him, marriage is more of a spiritual commitment. He's very happy but less interested in formalities these days, so the process of organizing a wedding is less appealing for him," said the source.

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Brad Pitt Reportedly Wants to Show Commitment to Ines de Ramon

Source: MEGA Insiders claimed that Ines de Ramon is 'not pressuring' Brad Pitt into marriage.

However, Pitt "acknowledges" that a wedding would be "a nice thing to do" as a way to show his commitment to de Ramon. "She's not pressuring him by any means. Like Pitt, she's been there [done that] and got the T-shirt when it comes to marriage and divorce," the source continued. "But if Pitt wanted to make things official, she'd do it in half a heartbeat. And the talk is that they'll be doing just that soon enough, if they haven't already."

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Inside Brad Pitt's One Condition to Marriage

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt would reportedly '100 percent insist on a prenup' when it comes to marriage, according to sources.

The insider claimed that the A-listers wouldn't spare any expense on the nuptials, adding, "It would be a proper celebration, and he'll roll out the red carpet for his famous friends. George Clooney, Ed Norton, Quentin Tarantino – all his buddies from the past to the present would get invites." The wedding would reportedly have one condition. "He'd 100 percent insist on a prenup," added the source. Pitt and Jolie's divorce famously took eight years to finalize, with decisions still pending over Château Miraval, a French winery the couple purchased in 2014.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Started Dating in 2022

Source: MEGA Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt made their public debut years later in 2024.