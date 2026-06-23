or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Brad Pitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Soulmates' Brad Pitt, 62, and Ines de Ramon, 33, Are 'as Good as Married' Amid Yearslong Romance: 'It's Been That Way for a While'

Photo of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been 'as good as married' for a 'while now,' according to sources.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may not be legally bound on paper, but there romance is stronger than ever.

"Brad and Ines are as good as married, for all intents and purposes, and it's been that way for a while now," a source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, June 22. "He trusts her implicitly and vice versa. They're soulmates who thrive off each other in every way."

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt Reportedly Called Ines de Ramon His 'Wife'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Insiders close to the couple say their relationship has shifted.
Source: MEGA

Insiders close to the couple say their relationship has shifted.

The insider reported that Pitt, 62, has been overheard calling the jewelry executive, 33, his "wife."

Pitt, who has been through two high-profile divorces with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, reportedly wasn't interested in a flashy public ceremony.

"To him, marriage is more of a spiritual commitment. He's very happy but less interested in formalities these days, so the process of organizing a wedding is less appealing for him," said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt Reportedly Wants to Show Commitment to Ines de Ramon

Photo of Insiders claimed that Ines de Ramon is 'not pressuring' Brad Pitt into marriage.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed that Ines de Ramon is 'not pressuring' Brad Pitt into marriage.

However, Pitt "acknowledges" that a wedding would be "a nice thing to do" as a way to show his commitment to de Ramon.

"She's not pressuring him by any means. Like Pitt, she's been there [done that] and got the T-shirt when it comes to marriage and divorce," the source continued. "But if Pitt wanted to make things official, she'd do it in half a heartbeat. And the talk is that they'll be doing just that soon enough, if they haven't already."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Brad Pitt's One Condition to Marriage

Photo of Brad Pitt would reportedly '100 percent insist on a prenup' when it comes to marriage, according to sources.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt would reportedly '100 percent insist on a prenup' when it comes to marriage, according to sources.

The insider claimed that the A-listers wouldn't spare any expense on the nuptials, adding, "It would be a proper celebration, and he'll roll out the red carpet for his famous friends. George Clooney, Ed Norton, Quentin Tarantino – all his buddies from the past to the present would get invites."

The wedding would reportedly have one condition. "He'd 100 percent insist on a prenup," added the source.

Pitt and Jolie's divorce famously took eight years to finalize, with decisions still pending over Château Miraval, a French winery the couple purchased in 2014.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Started Dating in 2022

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt made their public debut years later in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt made their public debut years later in 2024.

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically connected in late 2022, when they were spotted together attending a Bono concert. The pair didn't make their public debut till years later in July 2024, when they attended the British Grand Prix.

Pitt later addressed the outing, emphasizing that it was not intended to be publicity for his June 2025 film, F1.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he told GQ. "How exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.