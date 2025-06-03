Brad Pitt Breaks Silence on Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce
Brad Pitt shared his thoughts on finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie after an eight-year legal battle that has garnered significant public attention.
In an interview with GQ on May 27, the F1 actor, 61, appeared relaxed while discussing the divorce, stating he didn't "think it was that major of a thing."
"Just something coming to fruition. Legally," Pitt told the outlet.
The high-profile couple's divorce was officially finalized on December 31, 2024, almost eight years after Jolie, 49, first filed for divorce in September 2016. The former spouses share six children: Maddox Jolie, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.
Brad has since found companionship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who was previously married to Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries. The couple confirmed their relationship in September 2024 after Ines, 32, joined Brad on the red carpet for the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival. Despite their relationship progressing over the last year, a report, quoting an insider, said Brad remained hesitant about marriage.
"When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he'll make jokes about his bad track record," the insider revealed to In Touch on April 30. "It's clear he's been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again."
Following their divorce filing, Brad and Angelina's separation escalated into a contentious legal battle over child custody and allegations of a heated confrontation aboard a private jet just days before Angelina filed her paperwork.
In 2021, a judge ruled in favor of Brad, granting him joint custody of the children. However, reports emerged that some of the kids were upset by the decision.
"[Maddox] doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie," an insider told Us Weekly. "Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support."
Shiloh reportedly filed a petition to remove "Pitt" from her last name. Later that same month, a second source shared that Brad felt "blindsided" by Shiloh's choice, although he wasn't surprised.
"He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad," the source said, noting that Shiloh "did not give her dad the heads up about her decision."
A judge approved Shiloh's request in August.
The saga has drawn further scrutiny due to past allegations against Brad. In 2016, a police report revealed that Angelina claimed Brad had become physical during a private flight. According to the filing, he allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."
Brad consistently denied these allegations, and Angelina dropped the lawsuit in 2024.