or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb splits
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt Breaks Silence on Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce

Composite Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt opened up about his finalized divorce from Angelina Jolie, calling it 'just something coming to fruition' after nearly eight years of legal battles.

By:

June 3 2025, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt shared his thoughts on finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie after an eight-year legal battle that has garnered significant public attention.

In an interview with GQ on May 27, the F1 actor, 61, appeared relaxed while discussing the divorce, stating he didn't "think it was that major of a thing."

"Just something coming to fruition. Legally," Pitt told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt described the end of his divorce process with Angelina Jolie as 'just something coming to fruition.'

Article continues below advertisement

The high-profile couple's divorce was officially finalized on December 31, 2024, almost eight years after Jolie, 49, first filed for divorce in September 2016. The former spouses share six children: Maddox Jolie, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad has since found companionship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who was previously married to Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries. The couple confirmed their relationship in September 2024 after Ines, 32, joined Brad on the red carpet for the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival. Despite their relationship progressing over the last year, a report, quoting an insider, said Brad remained hesitant about marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt has since moved on with Ines de Ramon.

Article continues below advertisement

"When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he'll make jokes about his bad track record," the insider revealed to In Touch on April 30. "It's clear he's been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again."

Following their divorce filing, Brad and Angelina's separation escalated into a contentious legal battle over child custody and allegations of a heated confrontation aboard a private jet just days before Angelina filed her paperwork.

MORE ON:
celeb splits

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children has reportedly been strained.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, a judge ruled in favor of Brad, granting him joint custody of the children. However, reports emerged that some of the kids were upset by the decision.

"[Maddox] doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie," an insider told Us Weekly. "Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support."

Article continues below advertisement

Shiloh reportedly filed a petition to remove "Pitt" from her last name. Later that same month, a second source shared that Brad felt "blindsided" by Shiloh's choice, although he wasn't surprised.

"He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad," the source said, noting that Shiloh "did not give her dad the heads up about her decision."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Their Kids
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt's kids were reportedly displeased with a court handing the actor joint custody in 2021.

A judge approved Shiloh's request in August.

The saga has drawn further scrutiny due to past allegations against Brad. In 2016, a police report revealed that Angelina claimed Brad had become physical during a private flight. According to the filing, he allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."

Brad consistently denied these allegations, and Angelina dropped the lawsuit in 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.