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Brad Pitt Is in 'No Rush' to Marry Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Following Contentious Angelina Jolie Divorce and 'Alienation' From 6 Kids: Source

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Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has been dating girlfriend Ines de Ramon since 2022.

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May 23 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt has no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon following his previous divorces from ex-wives Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

The Oscar winner, 62, has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, since 2022. However, marrying for the third time is not an option for him.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Tied the Knot in 2014

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Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in 2014 and split in 2016.

A source told Daily Mail on Friday, May 22, that while Pitt is “very happy” with de Ramon, he doubts he'll have more children or tie the knot with her.

The Interview With the Vampire actor "enjoys the peace and support of his easygoing girlfriend,” the insider added.

Pitt and Aniston, 57, were married from 2000 until 2005. The A-list actor then wedded Jolie, 50, in 2014 after almost a decade together.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Share 6 Children Together

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Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is reportedly estranged from his kids.

Before splitting in 2016, Pitt and the Girl, Interrupted alum welcomed six kids together — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates but there is no rush in that direction,” another source told Daily Mail about Pitt's current relationship.

Jolie and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor were previously locked in a contentious legal battle over Château Miraval, their estate they co-owned in France.

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Brad Pitt Did Not Attend Daughter Zahara’s College Graduation

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Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has no plans to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Pitt's children are also reportedly estranged from him, with the insider adding: “There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful.”

“The antagonism is huge,” the source went on. “He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.”

Pitt was absent from Zahara’s graduation from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month. “Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend," a source dished to TMZ on May 18.

Ines de Ramon Has Not Yet Met Brad Pitt's Children

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Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's partner hasn't met his six children yet.

Both Shiloh and Zahara recently dropped their dad's last name, and only kept Jolie's moniker as their surnames.

De Ramon — who was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 43, from 2019 until 2024 — reportedly has yet to meet Pitt's kids.

“Ines has never met the children. That alone tells you how strained and complicated things still are behind the scenes,” an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack on May 21. “Brad has tried to protect the relationship from all the family heartbreak.”

“But the wounds with the kids are still incredibly deep," they continued. “He loves his children deeply, but there’s still enormous pain and unresolved anger throughout the family.”

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