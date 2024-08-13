Brad Pitt Says He Was Told Off by Alcoholics Anonymous for Publicly Discussing His Involvement in the Group
Brad Pitt revealed his Alcoholics Anonymous group was upset at him for publicly talking about them a few years prior in an interview.
“[Y]ou know they came down on me for that? AA did,” he said in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, August 13. “They were like, ‘It’s anonymous.'”
However, the 60-year-old actor stood by his decision, telling GQ, “I’m not outing anyone. Everyone knows you exist. What’s the issue?”
The Fight Club alum first discussed his involvement with AA two years ago with GQ.
“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” he said in June 2022. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in and I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”
Pitt continued: “I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”
- 10 Celebrities Who Have Been Married to Multiple Famous People: From Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie and More
- Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Wants to 'Make Sure' Angelina Jolie 'Knows Her Kids Are in Good Hands' With Her: 'No Motives'
- Brad Pitt Has 'Barely' Been Around His Kids as Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Has 'Totally Shut Him Out' Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he continued. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts and that’s just atrocious to me.”
As OK! previously reported, Pitt revealed he quit drinking in 2017 after a 2016 plane incident led to a child abuse investigation.
Angelina Jolie, who was married to Pitt at the time, later filed for divorce a week later.
Pitt, who was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, has denied the claims.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," Pitt's team said in a statement to People.