Brad Pitt Opposes Ex Angelina Jolie's 'Intrusive' Request to Turn Over Communications With His Inner Circle After 2016 Plane Incident
The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie legal battle continues!
In the latest filing, Pitt's legal team rejected ex-Jolie's demand that he turn over third-party communications regarding their infamous 2016 private jet flight — in which the actress, 49, alleged the actor, 60, got physical.
The court documents revealed Pitt opposed Jolie’s “wide-ranging and intrusive” request for his personal messages amid their lawsuit regarding the mother-of-six’s sale of her stake in the couple’s French winery Chateau Miraval.
In his new motion, the Bullet Train star claimed the Girl, Interrupted alum's 54 requests for documents from him do not relate to the case at hand but rather their divorce and the incident on the plane.
The Fight Club leading man’s lawyer penned, “To avoid unnecessary motion practice and another public filing rife with personal attacks, Pitt voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce.”
The legal paperwork continued: “If Jolie’s Requests were really about ‘what happened on that plane’ as she claims Pitt’s offer should have sufficed. Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties — including his most trusted advisors — about such sensitive issues as the therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself, ‘drug and alcohol testing’ he has allegedly undergone, his alleged ‘overuse or abuse of alcohol,’ and other actions taken in the aftermath of the flight.”
“These private, third-party communications are far removed from the issues and allegations in this case, and in many cases, they have nothing but the most tenuous relationship to ‘what happened on that plane.’ Jolie, however, wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case,” the legal mind concluded.
Jolie's request apparently demanded Pitt to turn over all communications with his closest friends and business partners about the 2016 flight as well as communications he had with the FBI regarding the investigation into the matter.
Pitt — who is largely estranged from the six kids he and Jolie share —asked a court to shut down Jolie’s filing. The judge has yet to rule.
Jolie’s request came amid the lawsuit Pitt filed against her for selling her stake of their winery without his permission. The Oscar winner alleged he was under the impression they intended to pass down the business to their children.
- Brad Pitt Maintains Visitation Rights With His Younger Kids But Has 'Virtually No Contact' With the Older Ones: Source
- Angelina Jolie's Son Knox, 15, Is Now Taller Than the Actress, Looks So Grown Up in Rare Outing Together
- Brad Pitt 'Spent a Lot of Time and Money Trying to Do What He Thought Was the Right Thing for His Kids' as Family Feud Continues: Source
Pitt noted how the pair had promised not to sell their ownership without the others approval. In the divorce, Pitt and his business partners offered Jolie over $50 million to buy her stake, however, the deal fell through.
Jolie then sold her stake to a company named Stoli, run by a Russian oligarch, who Pitt claimed tried to takeover of Chateau. Pitt has since sued demanding the sale be undone.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jolie has since denied any wrongdoing in the situation and insists she never needed Pitt’s approval to sell her interest.
In Touch reported on the court documents.