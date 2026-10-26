or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Alabama Barker
OK LogoPHOTOS

Braless Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Sheer Dress: Photos

Alabama Barker
Source: MEGA,@ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker wowed in a see-through dress.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker sizzled in her latest thirst trap.

The daughter of Blink-182 star Travis Barker took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 25, to show off her phenomenal figure in a backless see-through dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Alabama Barker
Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker covered her bare assets with her arm.

Alabama went braless underneath the stunning ensemble before turning around to give her fans a glimpse of her famous curves.

In a few photos, the 20-year-old almost exposed her assets, strategically covering them with her arm as she posed for the camera.

She left her signature long blonde hair down in a side part and completed her look with glowy and glamorous makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker's Fans Were Obsessed

Alabama Barker
Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM

One social media user told Alabama Barker her 'face card is lethal.'

"If it’s not you I’ll spend my whole night alone," Alabama captioned the upload, which raked in over 220K likes.

"Face card is lethal," one person wrote.

"You're serving, and the hair is everything BAMA!" said another.

"You really the baddest," gushed a third, as a fourth chimed in, "Obsessed with you!"

A fifth admirer penned, "genuinely so stunning — my mind is blown."

MORE ON:
Alabama Barker

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker Claimed She Is Going to Start Ozempic

Alabama Barker
Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM

In July, Alabama Barker said she is going on the 'highest dose' of weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Alabama's steamy photo series comes after she shared in a July 31 TikTok that she was going to start Ozempic following hateful comments about her body.

"This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she said. "I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting."

She continued, "I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- 2027, bye."

Alabama Barker Took Weight-Loss Medications in 2024

Alabama Barker
Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker confessed she had started the medication after being bullied about her weight.

Two years earlier, the star opened up about taking weight-loss medication.

In July 2024, Alabama shared she was motivated to try the medication after being bullied about her weight.

"I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre," she said at the time. "I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're so fat and you're so ugly.'"

In the past, the star claimed a thyroid condition played a role in her weight fluctuation.

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," she told her followers in 2023. "Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.