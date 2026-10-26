Braless Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Sheer Dress: Photos

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Alabama Barker sizzled in her latest thirst trap. The daughter of Blink-182 star Travis Barker took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 25, to show off her phenomenal figure in a backless see-through dress.

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Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker covered her bare assets with her arm.

Alabama went braless underneath the stunning ensemble before turning around to give her fans a glimpse of her famous curves. In a few photos, the 20-year-old almost exposed her assets, strategically covering them with her arm as she posed for the camera. She left her signature long blonde hair down in a side part and completed her look with glowy and glamorous makeup.

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Alabama Barker's Fans Were Obsessed

Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM One social media user told Alabama Barker her 'face card is lethal.'

"If it’s not you I’ll spend my whole night alone," Alabama captioned the upload, which raked in over 220K likes. "Face card is lethal," one person wrote. "You're serving, and the hair is everything BAMA!" said another. "You really the baddest," gushed a third, as a fourth chimed in, "Obsessed with you!" A fifth admirer penned, "genuinely so stunning — my mind is blown."

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Alabama Barker Claimed She Is Going to Start Ozempic

Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM In July, Alabama Barker said she is going on the 'highest dose' of weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Alabama's steamy photo series comes after she shared in a July 31 TikTok that she was going to start Ozempic following hateful comments about her body. "This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she said. "I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting." She continued, "I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- 2027, bye."

Alabama Barker Took Weight-Loss Medications in 2024

Source: ALABAMA BARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker confessed she had started the medication after being bullied about her weight.