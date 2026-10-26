Braless Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Sheer Dress: Photos
Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Alabama Barker sizzled in her latest thirst trap.
The daughter of Blink-182 star Travis Barker took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 25, to show off her phenomenal figure in a backless see-through dress.
Alabama went braless underneath the stunning ensemble before turning around to give her fans a glimpse of her famous curves.
In a few photos, the 20-year-old almost exposed her assets, strategically covering them with her arm as she posed for the camera.
She left her signature long blonde hair down in a side part and completed her look with glowy and glamorous makeup.
Alabama Barker's Fans Were Obsessed
"If it’s not you I’ll spend my whole night alone," Alabama captioned the upload, which raked in over 220K likes.
"Face card is lethal," one person wrote.
"You're serving, and the hair is everything BAMA!" said another.
"You really the baddest," gushed a third, as a fourth chimed in, "Obsessed with you!"
A fifth admirer penned, "genuinely so stunning — my mind is blown."
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Alabama Barker Claimed She Is Going to Start Ozempic
Alabama's steamy photo series comes after she shared in a July 31 TikTok that she was going to start Ozempic following hateful comments about her body.
"This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she said. "I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting."
She continued, "I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- 2027, bye."
Alabama Barker Took Weight-Loss Medications in 2024
Two years earlier, the star opened up about taking weight-loss medication.
In July 2024, Alabama shared she was motivated to try the medication after being bullied about her weight.
"I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre," she said at the time. "I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're so fat and you're so ugly.'"
In the past, the star claimed a thyroid condition played a role in her weight fluctuation.
"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," she told her followers in 2023. "Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it."