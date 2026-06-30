Braless Camila Morrone Exposes Her Nipples as She Cheers on Argentina at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Photos
June 30 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET
Viva Argentina! Camila Morrone went braless in a recent Instagram post from the FIFA World Cup in Dallas.
Seen wearing a top made from an Argentina soccer jersey, she kept it casual in white jeans, an Argentina bucket hat and white sneakers with her nipples on full display.
She was all smiles as she cheered on her team from the stands.
A Dream Come True
The American-Argentine actress captioned the carousel, originally written in Spanish and translated to English, "The pride I have in being ARGENTINE will never be understood!!!!!! 🇦🇷 Dream come true seeing Messi in person (score a goal 😉) at the World Cup!!!!! Thank you @adidas @adidasoriginals for inviting us, and see you at the end, okay??? COME ON GUYS, ANOTHER CUP🏆 🤫 💙💙💙," appearing to have been invited by Adidas for the big game.
Throughout the rest of the post, she's seen interacting with fans and hanging out with friends. The carousel also featured what appeared to be a throwback photo of her as a young girl at a game.
'I'm Just Trying to Get Into the Locker Room'
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Earlier in June, Morrone appeared on the TODAY show and discussed the World Cup while confirming she planned to see them play.
A lifelong Argentina soccer fan, she told anchor Craig Melvin she was "trying to track down Messi."
"I just need a photo even if I'm in the background," she quipped, joking with a laugh, "I'm just trying to get into the locker room."
Her Newest Project
During the same interview, she and Melvin discussed her taking the lead role in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, which has since aired on Netflix.
Morrone stars in the show as Rachel, a nervous goth bride-to-be, and says it was a "heavy role" to play.
She shared that not only was this project her first lead TV role, but it was also her first time doing horror. Also admitting that filming the series was both physically and emotionally draining.
"I'd never done horror. A lot of night shoots. A lot of blood...Definitely a challenge I never experienced before," she shared when saying how difficult the role was.
She went on to note that she even had the opportunity to learn how to operate a Steadicam for one specific dramatic shot that will be seen in the show's finale.