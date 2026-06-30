PHOTOS Braless Camila Morrone Exposes Her Nipples as She Cheers on Argentina at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Photos Source: MEGA,@camilamorrone/instagram Camilla Morrone went braless in a recent photo shared to her Instagram account. Olivia Callanan June 30 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Viva Argentina! Camila Morrone went braless in a recent Instagram post from the FIFA World Cup in Dallas. Seen wearing a top made from an Argentina soccer jersey, she kept it casual in white jeans, an Argentina bucket hat and white sneakers with her nipples on full display. She was all smiles as she cheered on her team from the stands.

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A Dream Come True

Source: @camilamorrone/instagram Camila Morrone said it was a dream of hers to see Messi play in person.

The American-Argentine actress captioned the carousel, originally written in Spanish and translated to English, "The pride I have in being ARGENTINE will never be understood!!!!!! 🇦🇷 Dream come true seeing Messi in person (score a goal 😉) at the World Cup!!!!! Thank you @adidas @adidasoriginals for inviting us, and see you at the end, okay??? COME ON GUYS, ANOTHER CUP🏆 🤫 💙💙💙," appearing to have been invited by Adidas for the big game. Throughout the rest of the post, she's seen interacting with fans and hanging out with friends. The carousel also featured what appeared to be a throwback photo of her as a young girl at a game.

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'I'm Just Trying to Get Into the Locker Room'

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Source: @camilamorrone/instagram Camilla Morrone talked about the World Cup on the 'Today Show.'

Earlier in June, Morrone appeared on the TODAY show and discussed the World Cup while confirming she planned to see them play. A lifelong Argentina soccer fan, she told anchor Craig Melvin she was "trying to track down Messi." "I just need a photo even if I'm in the background," she quipped, joking with a laugh, "I'm just trying to get into the locker room."

Her Newest Project

Source: MEGA Camilla Morrone had her first lead role in series.