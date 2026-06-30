or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Camila Morrone
OK LogoPHOTOS

Braless Camila Morrone Exposes Her Nipples as She Cheers on Argentina at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Photos

Braless Camila
Source: MEGA,@camilamorrone/instagram

Camilla Morrone went braless in a recent photo shared to her Instagram account.

June 30 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Viva Argentina! Camila Morrone went braless in a recent Instagram post from the FIFA World Cup in Dallas.

Seen wearing a top made from an Argentina soccer jersey, she kept it casual in white jeans, an Argentina bucket hat and white sneakers with her nipples on full display.

She was all smiles as she cheered on her team from the stands.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A Dream Come True

Braless Camila
Source: @camilamorrone/instagram

Camila Morrone said it was a dream of hers to see Messi play in person.

The American-Argentine actress captioned the carousel, originally written in Spanish and translated to English, "The pride I have in being ARGENTINE will never be understood!!!!!! 🇦🇷 Dream come true seeing Messi in person (score a goal 😉) at the World Cup!!!!! Thank you @adidas @adidasoriginals for inviting us, and see you at the end, okay??? COME ON GUYS, ANOTHER CUP🏆 🤫 💙💙💙," appearing to have been invited by Adidas for the big game.

Throughout the rest of the post, she's seen interacting with fans and hanging out with friends. The carousel also featured what appeared to be a throwback photo of her as a young girl at a game.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Just Trying to Get Into the Locker Room'

MORE ON:
Camila Morrone

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Braless Camila
Source: @camilamorrone/instagram

Camilla Morrone talked about the World Cup on the 'Today Show.'

Earlier in June, Morrone appeared on the TODAY show and discussed the World Cup while confirming she planned to see them play.

A lifelong Argentina soccer fan, she told anchor Craig Melvin she was "trying to track down Messi."

"I just need a photo even if I'm in the background," she quipped, joking with a laugh, "I'm just trying to get into the locker room."

Her Newest Project

Braless Camila
Source: MEGA

Camilla Morrone had her first lead role in series.

During the same interview, she and Melvin discussed her taking the lead role in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, which has since aired on Netflix.

Morrone stars in the show as Rachel, a nervous goth bride-to-be, and says it was a "heavy role" to play.

She shared that not only was this project her first lead TV role, but it was also her first time doing horror. Also admitting that filming the series was both physically and emotionally draining.

"I'd never done horror. A lot of night shoots. A lot of blood...Definitely a challenge I never experienced before," she shared when saying how difficult the role was.

She went on to note that she even had the opportunity to learn how to operate a Steadicam for one specific dramatic shot that will be seen in the show's finale.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.