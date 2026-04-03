Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Nearly Goes Topless as She Slips Tank Top Off Her Shoulders in Steamy Photo

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Camila Morrone paused for a near-naked snap in the hair and makeup chair. The actress, 28, slipped her gray tank top off her shoulders and captured a selfie behind the scenes of her new Netflix horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. She included the spicy selfie in a photo dump featuring several images from the set of the show on Friday, April 3.

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Camila Morrone's Sultry On-Set Photo Dump

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone almost went topless.

Morrone’s tattoos were on full display as she posed in front of a vanity mirror, photographing herself from her nose down to her waist. Elsewhere in her upload, the TV star laid seductively on a couch, donning what seemed to be a red and black corseted dress with her bra exposed. The Instagram carousel was complete with several snapshots taken from a film camera, several of which featured her costar Adam DiMarco.

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Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone stars in 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.'

At the beginning of the slide, she stood among snowy trees with a face covered in fake blood. The actress wore a striped shirt, maroon tie and black vest, and her hair was styled in a ponytail with money pieces hanging in front. “1 week since SVB came out & we’re feeling alllll the love ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 number 1 on @netflix & box gate is real as ever,” she captioned her post. DiMarco joked in the comments section, “spoilers.” Several fans were quick to point out how much Morrone resembled Dua Lipa.

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Camila Morrone Has Strong Chemistry With Costar Adam DiMarco

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone dished on her on-screen chemistry with Adam DiMarco.

Morrone — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio — dished on her on-camera chemistry with DiMarco during a March 26 interview. The duo read their script together on Zoom before meeting in real life in a bedroom on set they called the “love cave.” "We went to meet in the love cave. Weronika [Tofilska], our director, was waiting for us," she explained alongside her costar. "And I remember coming in, I remember exactly what you were wearing." Morrone recalled to DiMarco, "You had a hat on. You were holding a matcha. And that's when I was like, 'I like you, because you drink matcha.'" "Yeah, we're big matcha heads," he agreed.

Source: @camilamorrone/Instagram Camila Morrone previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.