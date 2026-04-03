Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Nearly Goes Topless as She Slips Tank Top Off Her Shoulders in Steamy Photo
April 3 2026, Updated 5:58 p.m. ET
Camila Morrone paused for a near-naked snap in the hair and makeup chair.
The actress, 28, slipped her gray tank top off her shoulders and captured a selfie behind the scenes of her new Netflix horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.
She included the spicy selfie in a photo dump featuring several images from the set of the show on Friday, April 3.
Camila Morrone's Sultry On-Set Photo Dump
Morrone’s tattoos were on full display as she posed in front of a vanity mirror, photographing herself from her nose down to her waist.
Elsewhere in her upload, the TV star laid seductively on a couch, donning what seemed to be a red and black corseted dress with her bra exposed. The Instagram carousel was complete with several snapshots taken from a film camera, several of which featured her costar Adam DiMarco.
At the beginning of the slide, she stood among snowy trees with a face covered in fake blood. The actress wore a striped shirt, maroon tie and black vest, and her hair was styled in a ponytail with money pieces hanging in front.
“1 week since SVB came out & we’re feeling alllll the love ❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹 number 1 on @netflix & box gate is real as ever,” she captioned her post.
DiMarco joked in the comments section, “spoilers.” Several fans were quick to point out how much Morrone resembled Dua Lipa.
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Camila Morrone Has Strong Chemistry With Costar Adam DiMarco
Morrone — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio — dished on her on-camera chemistry with DiMarco during a March 26 interview. The duo read their script together on Zoom before meeting in real life in a bedroom on set they called the “love cave.”
"We went to meet in the love cave. Weronika [Tofilska], our director, was waiting for us," she explained alongside her costar. "And I remember coming in, I remember exactly what you were wearing."
Morrone recalled to DiMarco, "You had a hat on. You were holding a matcha. And that's when I was like, 'I like you, because you drink matcha.'"
"Yeah, we're big matcha heads," he agreed.
The duo filmed “love cave” scenes straight away, without any time to hang out or get to know each other beforehand.
"It is sometimes tough jumping into being like, oh, this is a many-year relationship," DiMarco, 35, explained. "Cami helped a lot with selling the body language, physical touch aspect of the relationship. [She] initiated holding my hand before going into the scene, and I was just kind of like, 'Oh, you're right. Oh, right, we're fiancés [in the show].'”
Morrone added, "You're trying to be respectful of another actor and I think you have to just kind of have that conversation really early on. It's like, 'OK, we have never met, but these people really love each other, and they've been together, and they've been intimate, and we have to now come in with that energy.' But I think also on the first day of the meeting, we're both being very trepidatious about each other.”