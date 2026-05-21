Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Camila Morrone Stuns in Bikini Photos
May 21 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Camila Morrone is serving major vacation envy with her latest tropical photo dump.
The model and actress — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2017 to 2022 — shared a stunning series of bikini snaps from a getaway in Jamaica, and fans couldn’t get enough of the dreamy beachside moments.
“Heaven on earth 🇯🇲 I love Jamaica with all my heart 💛💚,” Morrone captioned the Instagram carousel.
In the sizzling photos, the 28-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star soaked up the sun while posing in a cream-colored string bikini that showed off her toned figure. She completed the effortless beach look with a floppy straw hat, oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.
One standout shot featured Morrone smiling softly while standing on the sand with crystal-clear water behind her. In another snap, she traded swimwear for a bronze maxi dress that hugged her curves perfectly.
The post also included scenic island views, relaxing moments by the ocean and a silhouette photo with her boyfriend, music video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise over the glamorous getaway photos.
“Beauty!!!!” one follower gushed.
Another joked in Portuguese, “This last photo ended my life.”
“You are heaven on earth !!” a third admirer wrote.
A fourth added, “girl crush.”
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Morrone has kept a relatively low profile since her split from DiCaprio, though she continues making waves in both Hollywood and the fashion world with acting projects and high-profile campaigns.
The actress and the Titanic star ended their relationship in 2022 after dating for four years. Before the breakup, a source claimed DiCaprio had been serious about their future together.
"Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him," an insider told OK! in 2021.
DiCaprio has since moved on with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, whom he’s been linked to since August 2023.
Ceretti recently opened up about the downside of dating someone as famous as the Oscar winner and admitted the labels attached to celebrity relationships can be frustrating.
When asked whether there’s a “risk” in being known as DiCaprio’s girlfriend, she answered, "Yes."
"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ – or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," Ceretti shared in an interview with Vogue France. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."
Still, the model said she’s learned how to handle public attention surrounding the relationship.
"It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence," she explained.