Braless Kylie Jenner Wears Daring Backless Shirt and Leather Pants in End of Summer Photos
Sept. 15 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is showing skin while soaking up the last days of summer.
The 29-year-old showed off her hourglass figure in a series of sultry photos shared via her Instagram on Monday, September 14.
For the photos, Jenner went braless in a stunning backless chainmail halter top that gave fans a glimpse of her enviable assets and accentuated her slim waist.
She paired the daring top with a pair of low-waisted black leather pants from her fashion brand Khy, completing the look with a simple pair of open-toe heels and no jewelry.
Jenner left her long black hair down and opted for minimal makeup as she posed outdoors for the sizzling snaps.
Kylie Jenner's Fans Were Obsessed With the Look
The beauty mogul announced it was the "last week of summerrrr" in her caption before plugging her clothing brand: "Wearing my new perfect @khy leather pants," she continued as her fans ran to the comments section.
"Oh my god???? GORGEOUS," wrote one social media user.
Another called Jenner their "Dream girl," as a third chimed in, "gorgeous girl."
"Howwwww do you look sooooo d--- good?" questioned a fourth.
A fifth admirer gushed, "You’re stunning omg."
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'I Do Want Them Bigger'
Last month, the mother-of-two confessed she wanted to go back under the knife.
Jenner, who previously opened up about getting a chest augmentation at only 19 years old, shared the confession on the "Better Half With Stas & Vic" podcast on Wednesday, August 26.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she wants "bigger and more out there" b----- implants than the ones she currently has.
"I do want them bigger," the Kylie Cosmetics Founder shared with her best friends and co-hosts Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. "I say it every day."
Jenner continued, "I want my t--- to walk in before I do."
Her friends confirmed she has been talking about going bigger "for the past year," with Karanikolaou, also 29, jumping in to say, "She has, like, an obsession with big t---."
Jenner chimed in, "Love t---."
Kylie Jenner Confessed She Regretted the Procedure in 2023
Back in 2023, on an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she expressed regret about getting the procedure so young, explaining she wished she had never done it.
She underwent the surgery shortly before becoming pregnant with her now 8-year-old daughter, Stormi.
"You know I got my b----- done before Stormi, within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," Jenner spilled.