Braless Kylie Jenner Wears Daring Backless Shirt and Leather Pants in End of Summer Photos

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Kylie Jenner is showing skin while soaking up the last days of summer. The 29-year-old showed off her hourglass figure in a series of sultry photos shared via her Instagram on Monday, September 14.

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Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner paired the backless top with a pair of black leather pants.

For the photos, Jenner went braless in a stunning backless chainmail halter top that gave fans a glimpse of her enviable assets and accentuated her slim waist. She paired the daring top with a pair of low-waisted black leather pants from her fashion brand Khy, completing the look with a simple pair of open-toe heels and no jewelry. Jenner left her long black hair down and opted for minimal makeup as she posed outdoors for the sizzling snaps.

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Kylie Jenner's Fans Were Obsessed With the Look

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM One fan told Kylie Jenner she is their 'dream girl.'

The beauty mogul announced it was the "last week of summerrrr" in her caption before plugging her clothing brand: "Wearing my new perfect @khy leather pants," she continued as her fans ran to the comments section. "Oh my god???? GORGEOUS," wrote one social media user. Another called Jenner their "Dream girl," as a third chimed in, "gorgeous girl." "Howwwww do you look sooooo d--- good?" questioned a fourth. A fifth admirer gushed, "You’re stunning omg."

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'I Do Want Them Bigger'

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner revealed she wants bigger chest implants.

Kylie Jenner Confessed She Regretted the Procedure in 2023

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner got the enhancement shortly before getting pregnant with her daughter.