Makeup-Free Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Figure During Workout With Sister Kendall and Hailey Bieber: Photo
Sept. 11 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is breaking a sweat with her famous crew.
The 29-year-old showed off her toned figure and fresh-faced appearance during a gym session with sister Kendall Jenner and longtime friend Hailey Bieber, with the trio posing alongside celebrity trainer MackFit after a workout session.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Figure
Kylie flaunted her sculpted physique in a plunging gray Alo sports bra and tiny black workout shorts as she kneeled on an exercise mat.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her long brunette locks down and appeared to keep her beauty look minimal for the workout, allowing her natural complexion to shine through.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Join the Workout
Kendall, 30, sat beside her younger sister in a black tank top and matching leggings, while Hailey, 29, posed behind the group in a pale pink tank and black pants.
MackFit summed up the reunion in his caption, writing, "The band's back together."
Kylie Jenner Has Been Showing Off Her Fitness Routine
- Pilates Pals! Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber Meet Up For A Stylish Workout Session In West Hollywood — Photos
- Kylie Jenner and Look-alike BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Show Off Their Assets in Matching Workout Gear: Hot Photos
- Pilates Pals! Kendall Jenner Works Out In Skin-Tight Navy Bodysuit With BFF Hailey Bieber — Get The Look
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The workout comes after Kylie recently gave fans another glimpse into how she's maintaining her fit physique.
On September 4, the reality star shared a mirror selfie from a reformer Pilates session while wearing a black sports bra and matching capri leggings.
"Waiting for my friends," she wrote while tagging Hailey and entrepreneur Lauren Perez.
Kylie Jenner Brings Luxury to the Gym
Even Kylie's workout accessories have been getting attention.
During her recent Pilates session, the mom-of-two brought along a magenta crocodile Hermès Birkin that has been valued at around $80,000 on the resale market.
After Perez joked, "POV: You are Kylie Jenner," while showing off the extravagant gym bag, Kylie reposted the photo with the cheeky response, "Just a girl."
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Go Way Back
Kylie, Kendall and Hailey's friendship stretches far beyond their latest gym session.
The famous trio have spent years vacationing, attending events and hanging out together, with Kendall and Hailey particularly known for their longtime friendship.