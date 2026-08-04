CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Braless Kylie Jenner Exposes Her Cleavage in Risqué Plunging Dress From Her Clothing Line: Photos Source: MEGA ; @khy/instagram Kylie Jenner ditched her bra in recent campaign photos for her brand Khy. Olivia Callanan Aug. 4 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Another day, another sultry outfit for Kylie Jenner! The mother-of-two is staying busy and looking good while doing it. On Monday, August 3, Jenner took to her clothing brand's Instagram to pose for photos wearing the most recent Khy launch.

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Source: @khy/instagram Kylie Jenner frequently models for the clothing brand on their Instagram and website.

In the photos, Jenner went braless in a plunging V-neck dress that put her cleavage on full display. She kept her makeup minimal and wore her long black hair down, pairing only a pair of black flip-flop heels with the flattering frock. "Yesss Kylie give us more," wrote one fan. Another said, "OH. MY. GOODNESS." "Holy smokes," commented a third while Jenner showed off her curves. A fourth claimed, "@kyliejenner in @khy Always Beautiful and Major AF." Many other fans used a slew of heart eye and fire emojis to gush over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

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The Leo Season Collection

Source: @khy/instagram The stunning silk dress is part of their most recent summertime drop.

The Leo Silk Dress ($490) is "a silk georgette dress with a hook-and-eye front closure that adjusts to your desired coverage. Cut with a high-low hem and 3/4 sleeves finished in matching high-low points, trimmed in pico stitching and lace." It was "designed to sit above the belly button. airy and easy, made for day to night," the item's description on her website reads. The low-cut attire is part of the Leo Capsule Collection, which dropped on her storefront in late July and is said to include "pieces (that) feel like late summer."

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'My Style Is Always Evolving'

Source: @khy/instagram Kylie Jenner rebranded Khy in 2026.

Jenner launched the brand in 2023 and announced an overhaul of the company in 2026. In April of this year, Vogue Business confirmed Jenner was “refreshing” the fashion label with a new business model, design language and website. Jenner shared, “The starting point was, what is Khy in a physical place? And there was nothing that came to the top of my head. So we started to think, what are we? What are our colors? And we started from there.”

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner shared she wants 'Khy to feel permanent versus trend-based.'