Braless Kylie Jenner Exposes Her Cleavage in Risqué Plunging Dress From Her Clothing Line: Photos
Aug. 4 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Another day, another sultry outfit for Kylie Jenner!
The mother-of-two is staying busy and looking good while doing it. On Monday, August 3, Jenner took to her clothing brand's Instagram to pose for photos wearing the most recent Khy launch.
In the photos, Jenner went braless in a plunging V-neck dress that put her cleavage on full display. She kept her makeup minimal and wore her long black hair down, pairing only a pair of black flip-flop heels with the flattering frock.
"Yesss Kylie give us more," wrote one fan.
Another said, "OH. MY. GOODNESS."
"Holy smokes," commented a third while Jenner showed off her curves.
A fourth claimed, "@kyliejenner in @khy Always Beautiful and Major AF."
Many other fans used a slew of heart eye and fire emojis to gush over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
The Leo Season Collection
The Leo Silk Dress ($490) is "a silk georgette dress with a hook-and-eye front closure that adjusts to your desired coverage. Cut with a high-low hem and 3/4 sleeves finished in matching high-low points, trimmed in pico stitching and lace." It was "designed to sit above the belly button. airy and easy, made for day to night," the item's description on her website reads.
The low-cut attire is part of the Leo Capsule Collection, which dropped on her storefront in late July and is said to include "pieces (that) feel like late summer."
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'My Style Is Always Evolving'
Jenner launched the brand in 2023 and announced an overhaul of the company in 2026.
In April of this year, Vogue Business confirmed Jenner was “refreshing” the fashion label with a new business model, design language and website.
Jenner shared, “The starting point was, what is Khy in a physical place? And there was nothing that came to the top of my head. So we started to think, what are we? What are our colors? And we started from there.”
Now, with a new creative team, Jenner took a year to redefine the design language at the center of Khy, hoping to build a more cohesive catalog.
“My style is always evolving. I think everything is a learning process,” she explained. “I loved all our collaborations; I loved having the opportunity to work with some of my favorite designers. But I want Khy to feel permanent versus trend-based. I want to really define who we are.”
Added the reality star, "I’d love to see our world grow and thrive. I want my (customers) to be happy. I wanted timeless pieces that people can go back to. That’s the goal.”