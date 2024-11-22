or
Rob Pattinson Is 'Focused on Giving His Family a Good Life' 8 Months After Daughter Was Born

Composite photo of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.
Source: mega;@sukiwaterhouse/instagram

Robert Pattinson and fiancée Suki Waterhouse became parents in March.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Robert Pattinson is back in front of the camera after taking some time off to dote on his and fiancée Suki Waterhouse's daughter.

According to an insider, providing for his family is his top priority, which is why he's eager to take on blockbuster films like the sequel to The Batman and a buzzy flick titled The Drama, which he's currently filming in Boston opposite Zendaya.

rob pattinson focused giving family good life daughter
Source: mega

Robert Pattinson wants to give Suki Waterhouse and their daughter the best life possible.

"The old persona is gone and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life and doing that by making excellent movies," the source explained. "Rob finally understands he has the talent and the will to pull this off, and in that sense, he’s like a man on a mission."

rob pattinson focused giving family good life daughter
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/instagram

The couple, who began dating in 2018, welcomed their first child this March.

As OK! reported, the Twilight lead, 38, "put the brakes on literally everything" else he had going on earlier this year after the singer, 32, gave birth in March.

"Rob wants to be there for Suki and the baby, he’s very hands-on," the source shared.

"Rob wants to focus on being present for his new family, and that’s rare in Hollywood for someone on a hot streak in his peak earning years," the insider added.

MORE ON:
Robert Pattinson

rob pattinson focused giving family good life daughter
Source: mega

The singer said Pattinson is a great father despite being 'quite an anxious person.'

Though the couple has yet to tie the knot, Waterhouse revealed to British Vogue that the pregnancy was 100 percent planned.

"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" the mom-of-one shared. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"

Though Pattinson was "nervous" in the delivery room, the singer insisted, "For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm." She also raved that he's "the dad I could have hoped for."

rob pattinson focused giving family good life daughter
Source: mega

The actor is back to filming movies after taking time off to be a dad.

"I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story," she added.

In another interview, the Daisy Jones & the Six alum admitted she didn't "really" read any parenting books prior to becoming a mom.

"I mean, Google is a great thing, isn't it?" she quipped. "Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it's like... Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit."

Life & Style reported on Pattinson focusing on his family and doing big-budget movies.

