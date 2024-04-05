OK Magazine
Suki Waterhouse Shares Adorable Glimpse of Her First Baby With Partner Robert Pattinson: Photo

suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Mother is mothering!

On Thursday, April 4, Suki Waterhouse gave her four million followers a first glimpse of her baby with Robert Pattinson.

suki waterhouse baby
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse is a mother-of-one.

The snap showed the mother-of-one in a gray sweater and silver rings as she cradled the child in her arms. The musician covered the youngster's face with her hand as she looked at the camera.

“Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” the Daisy Jones & The Six actress penned.

Famous friends of the “OMG” singer and the Twilight alum gushed over the adorable photo in her comments section.

Oh my goodness😴😴😴,” Waterhouse’s Daisy Jones & The Six costar Camila Morrone wrote, while Selena Gomez said, “Congratulations 😍.”

suki rob
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been romantically linked since 2018.

Halsey even called Waterhouse a “ROCKSTAR MOM!” while Paris Hilton added, “Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰.”

Waterhouse’s picture came about a week after she and The Batman lead were spotted pushing a stroller in Los Angeles, Calif.

The “To Love” songstress, 32, sported a long black coat, a hat and sunglasses while the Tenet actor, 37, wore a gray sweatshirt and puffer coat as they pushed the tot around.

The couple was first romantically linked in 2018 but have kept their romance out of the spotlight — however, in November 2023, Waterhouse announced her pregnancy on stage.

suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson recently welcomed their first child.

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she said at one of her performances. "I'm not sure if it's working."

A source told People in December that the duo was engaged after fans noticed a ring on her finger.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” they revealed.

Before the engagement was confirmed, another insider said, “[Pattinson’s] telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” the source shared of the hunk, who was previously engaged to FKA Twigs and apparently "has always been marriage shy."

suki waterhouse
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are reportedly engaged.

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the insider added.

A third insider spoke of how strong the lovebirds’ relationship has been since the engagement.

Source: OK!

“Suki said yes, of course,” they spilled. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”

“Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed. They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding. When the day comes, it will be perfect," the source dished. “Rob always intended to propose to Suki. The fact that she’s pregnant just moved the clock forward.”

