Brandi Glanville Is 'Done Being the Victim' After Video of Andy Cohen's Sexually Inappropriate Behavior Was Leaked
Just hours after a video of Andy Cohen inviting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville to watch him be intimate with Below Deck star Kate Chastain was leaked on Tuesday, August 20, an insider dished exclusively to OK! regarding what’s been going on behind the scenes.
“Brandi is extremely frustrated with how Bravo and specifically Andy Cohen have treated her,” a source with intel on the situation explained. “This is not a new thing at all.” The insider detailed how the network “frequently used her over and over” by “bringing her back into RHOBH when it needed spicing up."
One such example was when Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020, when she confessed she slept with Denise Richards. The reveal created a ton of drama and a major storyline on the show, giving the women something to talk about even though Glanville wasn’t a full-time cast member during that season.
“They would make her promises that if she delivered — which she always did — they would considering bring her back on the show full-time,” the insider shared, offering insight as to why Glanville kept returning to do what they asked. “Sadly, they never did fulfill their promises which always left Brandi confused and in the lurch.”
As fans know, Glanville took a lot of heat when former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo accused Glanville of sexually assaulting her during the season of Ultimate Girls Trip they taped together.
While the season has yet to air — and Manzo has since sued Bravo over the ordeal — the source pointed out how Glanville was more or less canceled by Bravo amid the allegations but the same bar is not being upheld for Cohen. “Interestingly, when Brandi went on the Ultimate Girls Trip and Caroline Manzo made all the allegations about her, Bravo ended up canceling Brandi; however, they did not cancel Andy Cohen for being sexually inappropriate toward her,” the insider stated. They went on to note it’s a “double standard,” questioning why “Andy gets a pass but Brandi gets the axe when she didn’t even do anything?”
The situation has understandably been frustrating for Glanville, as she's even detailed in the press how her health has suffered from the drama. She also hasn’t worked in reality TV since, which has likely had a detrimental effect on her income.
“Brandi didn’t want things to come to this and was always a people pleaser with the network, with Bravo, and with Andy,” the insider added. “But she’s done being the victim at their disposal."