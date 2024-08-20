Brandi Glanville Is 'Done Being the Victim' After Video of Andy Cohen's Sexually Inappropriate Behavior Was Leaked

“Brandi is extremely frustrated with how Bravo and specifically Andy Cohen have treated her,” a source with intel on the situation explained. “This is not a new thing at all.” The insider detailed how the network “frequently used her over and over” by “bringing her back into RHOBH when it needed spicing up."

One such example was when Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020, when she confessed she slept with Denise Richards. The reveal created a ton of drama and a major storyline on the show, giving the women something to talk about even though Glanville wasn’t a full-time cast member during that season.