Brandi Glanville's New Health Scare: Reality Star Removes Ruptured Implants After Learning She 'Could Have Died From' the Complication
Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Brandi Glanville is dealing with yet another health complication.
While still in the midst of trying to recover from her facial parasite that caused facial disfigurement, the reality star discovered her b----- implants had ruptured and were leaking.
Inside Brandi Glanville's Latest Health Scare
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, recently underwent surgery to have them removed, admitting to a news outlet of the whole ordeal, "I'm just scared to death."
"It’s something that I could die from if I hadn’t figured it out," added the mother-of-two.
Glanville explained she had been experiencing symptoms like blurred vision and muscle stiffness, but doctors never connected that to her implants, which she noted are now considered "illegal" and are no longer in use.
The Ruptured Implants Spread to Her Lymph Nodes
The former model didn't uncover that it was related to the implants until she noticed that one side of her chest looked smaller than usual.
"The woman [who] did the sonogram was like, ‘Brandi, you need to get those out yesterday. She’s like, ‘You have a slow leak in your left [implant] and your right [implant] is completely ruptured, and it’s in all of your lymph nodes under both arms,'" she revealed of the test's findings.
She was also told that "whatever’s going on in your face, it can’t drain because your lymph nodes are clogged with silicone."
While her surgeon informed the star she could have new implants put in once he removed the damaged ones, she rejected the idea, noting she doesn't want any silicone in her body.
Glanville is looking forward to recovery and getting her life back on track, sharing, "I want to look better again. I want to work again. I want to have energy again."
As OK! reported, Glanville's issues with her face began in the summer of 2023, and she believes it was caused by something she ate while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.
"We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing," she noted of how her face began changing.
The parasite caused deformities in her face, causing her to spend six figures on treatments and tests to improve the damage and get to the root cause.
Glanville confessed the situation took a toll on her social life, as in December 2024, she revealed she hadn't been intimate with anyone in over a year.