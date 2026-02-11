or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Brandi Glanville
OK LogoHEALTH

Brandi Glanville's New Health Scare: Reality Star Removes Ruptured Implants After Learning She 'Could Have Died From' the Complication

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: mega

Brandi Glanville wants to be silicone-free.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Glanville is dealing with yet another health complication.

While still in the midst of trying to recover from her facial parasite that caused facial disfigurement, the reality star discovered her b----- implants had ruptured and were leaking.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Brandi Glanville's Latest Health Scare

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Brandi Glanville removed her 'completely ruptured' implants after learning they could kill her.
Source: mega

Brandi Glanville removed her 'completely ruptured' implants after learning they could kill her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, recently underwent surgery to have them removed, admitting to a news outlet of the whole ordeal, "I'm just scared to death."

"It’s something that I could die from if I hadn’t figured it out," added the mother-of-two.

Glanville explained she had been experiencing symptoms like blurred vision and muscle stiffness, but doctors never connected that to her implants, which she noted are now considered "illegal" and are no longer in use.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ruptured Implants Spread to Her Lymph Nodes

Photo of The reality star revealed the leaked implants may have worsened her face condition, which was initially caused by a parasite.
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram

The reality star revealed the leaked implants may have worsened her face condition, which was initially caused by a parasite.

The former model didn't uncover that it was related to the implants until she noticed that one side of her chest looked smaller than usual.

"The woman [who] did the sonogram was like, ‘Brandi, you need to get those out yesterday. She’s like, ‘You have a slow leak in your left [implant] and your right [implant] is completely ruptured, and it’s in all of your lymph nodes under both arms,'" she revealed of the test's findings.

She was also told that "whatever’s going on in your face, it can’t drain because your lymph nodes are clogged with silicone."

MORE ON:
Brandi Glanville

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Bravo alum believes she contracted a parasite in 2023 after eating food that was left out for hours.
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram

The Bravo alum believes she contracted a parasite in 2023 after eating food that was left out for hours.

While her surgeon informed the star she could have new implants put in once he removed the damaged ones, she rejected the idea, noting she doesn't want any silicone in her body.

Glanville is looking forward to recovery and getting her life back on track, sharing, "I want to look better again. I want to work again. I want to have energy again."

Photo of The mom-of-two spent six figures treating her facial parasite.
Source: @brandiglanville/instagram

The mom-of-two spent six figures treating her facial parasite.

As OK! reported, Glanville's issues with her face began in the summer of 2023, and she believes it was caused by something she ate while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

"We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing," she noted of how her face began changing.

The parasite caused deformities in her face, causing her to spend six figures on treatments and tests to improve the damage and get to the root cause.

Glanville confessed the situation took a toll on her social life, as in December 2024, she revealed she hadn't been intimate with anyone in over a year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.