Brandi Glanville Thinks She Contacted 'Sexually Transmitted Ringworm' as Health Issues Explode

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Brandi Glanville is opening up once again about her ongoing health struggles. On the Thursday, May 21, episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she believes she may have contracted what she described as a “sexually transmitted ringworm” after recently experiencing unusual symptoms in her throat.

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Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube Brandi Glanville revealed on her podcast that she believes she may have contracted a 'sexually transmitted ringworm.'

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While chatting with guest former adult film actress Lisa Ann, Glanville explained that she had been dating someone connected to the adult entertainment industry. She told Ann, "I was dating, I was seeing someone in that industry. He would only, you know, my face. He would because he didn't want to get me pregnant. He didn't know that ship had sailed."

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Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube

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The reality star shared that she had already been tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia, but admitted she only recently learned about sexually transmitted ringworm through a friend. "I knew nothing about it... Apparently, you can see them when it's on the outside of your skin, but they can burrow in like if it's in your throat, they can burrow deep into your ears and all that," Glanville claimed.

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Ann then explained that the condition is allegedly common within the adult film industry and said performers and makeup artists are trained to spot symptoms early. "So it's one of these things that most people don't know what to look for. And we had to train our makeup artists that when a new member of talent would show up, they would have to get naked in a window where there's good light and they would inspect their body to see if they see any patches because it's incredibly contagious," Ann explained.

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Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube The reality star said she recently learned about the condition after experiencing symptoms in her throat.

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The conversation also shifted to Glanville’s ongoing health battle, which she has spoken about publicly for years. The Bravo alum has spent thousands of dollars and consulted more than 20 doctors while trying to uncover the cause of several medical issues, including facial disfigurement.

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Source: MEGA Former adult film actress Lisa Ann claimed the infection is 'very common' in the adult entertainment industry.

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During the podcast, co-host James Maas discussed how removing silicone from Glanville’s body appeared to improve her condition after her b----- implants ruptured. "Knocking the silicone out really helped. You could see it. It was like night and day," Maas shared. "Just seeing her like in the last six weeks, like not having silicon leaking into your body, it's like seeing someone go from gray to color again."

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Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville also discussed her ongoing health issues linked to ruptured b----- implants and leaking silicone.

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Back in February, Glanville revealed that a sonogram uncovered serious issues with both implants. "The woman [who] did the sonogram was like, 'Brandi, you need to get those out yesterday.' She's like, 'You have a slow leak in your left [implant] and your right [implant] is completely ruptured, and it's in all of your lymph nodes under both arms," Glanville recalled.