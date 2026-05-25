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Brandi Glanville Thinks She Contacted 'Sexually Transmitted Ringworm' as Health Issues Explode

brandi glanville health struggles ringworm photo
Source: MEGA; Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube

Brandi Glanville revealed that she may have contracted a 'sexually transmitted ringworm.'

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May 25 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET

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Brandi Glanville is opening up once again about her ongoing health struggles.

On the Thursday, May 21, episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she believes she may have contracted what she described as a “sexually transmitted ringworm” after recently experiencing unusual symptoms in her throat.

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brandi glanville medical issues update photo
Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube

Brandi Glanville revealed on her podcast that she believes she may have contracted a 'sexually transmitted ringworm.'

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While chatting with guest former adult film actress Lisa Ann, Glanville explained that she had been dating someone connected to the adult entertainment industry.

She told Ann, "I was dating, I was seeing someone in that industry. He would only, you know, my face. He would because he didn't want to get me pregnant. He didn't know that ship had sailed."

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Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube
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The reality star shared that she had already been tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia, but admitted she only recently learned about sexually transmitted ringworm through a friend.

"I knew nothing about it... Apparently, you can see them when it's on the outside of your skin, but they can burrow in like if it's in your throat, they can burrow deep into your ears and all that," Glanville claimed.

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Ann then explained that the condition is allegedly common within the adult film industry and said performers and makeup artists are trained to spot symptoms early.

"So it's one of these things that most people don't know what to look for. And we had to train our makeup artists that when a new member of talent would show up, they would have to get naked in a window where there's good light and they would inspect their body to see if they see any patches because it's incredibly contagious," Ann explained.

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image of The reality star said she recently learned about the condition after experiencing symptoms in her throat.
Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube

The reality star said she recently learned about the condition after experiencing symptoms in her throat.

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The conversation also shifted to Glanville’s ongoing health battle, which she has spoken about publicly for years. The Bravo alum has spent thousands of dollars and consulted more than 20 doctors while trying to uncover the cause of several medical issues, including facial disfigurement.

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image of Former adult film actress Lisa Ann claimed the infection is 'very common' in the adult entertainment industry.
Source: MEGA

Former adult film actress Lisa Ann claimed the infection is 'very common' in the adult entertainment industry.

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During the podcast, co-host James Maas discussed how removing silicone from Glanville’s body appeared to improve her condition after her b----- implants ruptured.

"Knocking the silicone out really helped. You could see it. It was like night and day," Maas shared. "Just seeing her like in the last six weeks, like not having silicon leaking into your body, it's like seeing someone go from gray to color again."

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image of Brandi Glanville also discussed her ongoing health issues linked to ruptured b----- implants and leaking silicone.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville also discussed her ongoing health issues linked to ruptured b----- implants and leaking silicone.

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Back in February, Glanville revealed that a sonogram uncovered serious issues with both implants.

"The woman [who] did the sonogram was like, 'Brandi, you need to get those out yesterday.' She's like, 'You have a slow leak in your left [implant] and your right [implant] is completely ruptured, and it's in all of your lymph nodes under both arms," Glanville recalled.

Despite finally getting some answers, the reality TV personality admitted the situation still terrifies her.

"It's something that I could die from if I hadn't figured it out," she said.

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