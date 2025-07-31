Brandi Glanville Claims Doctor 'Thinks He Has Gotten to the Bottom' of What's Going on With Her Ongoing Health Crisis
Brandi Glanville sounded upbeat when exclusively talking with OK!, as she's finally getting some answers regarding her ongoing health battle.
For the past two years, Glanville has been fighting a facial parasite, which has resulted in her spending over six figures trying to get to the bottom of the medical mystery. She’s seen various doctors and tried different treatments, but nothing has worked — until now.
Brandi Has a Positive Update on Her Health Battle
“I am seeing a specialist in New York City, and he is doing extensive testing,” Glanville shared, noting the doctor “thinks he has gotten to the bottom” of what’s going on, which will hopefully lead to her returning to her old life.
“I'm looking forward to good news,” she concluded.
Brandi Glanville Can't Wait to 'Live'
As OK! reported, Glanville said via X that her doctor is an “angel," whom she's “so thankful for."
While Glanville did not get specific regarding her diagnosis, she added she “can’t wait to live again,” “put on 10 pounds” and “make out with a hot boy or girl.”
“I cannot wait to get out of this house and LIVE,” she concluded.
Brandi Glanville Has Been Celibate During Her Health Crisis
As she has tried to get better, Glanville has remained celibate, something she told a news outlet has been extremely difficult on her as she loves s--.
“I was having a lot of it and now I haven’t had any of it and I’m like, ‘Have I forgotten how to kiss?’” she shared. “But, like, I’ve lost myself. I feel more insecure than I ever have in my life. Normally, I feel fairly secure, and I don’t get nervous. I don’t get anxiety about most things. Some things do give me anxiety, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like I lost Brandi.”
Due to all of the money she’s expended trying to figure out what’s going on, Glanville said she doesn’t “have the means to go anywhere at this point.”
Brandi Glanville is Exhausted From Her Health Situation
“I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole,” she continued. “It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming. So, I went to the best infectious disease doctor, I went to the best allergist I had to because when you’ve seen every doctor at [health insurance provider] Kaiser and they’re telling you, ‘Maybe see a dentist.’ And you’re like, ‘I’m at the dentist constantly, [but] there’s a lump in my neck and my throat under my cheekbone that goes to the other side of my face.’”
Brandi’s sons have stood by her side throughout the ordeal, but she noted they’re “fed up," as they feel it’s “ridiculous” no one has been able to figure out what’s going on with her to date.