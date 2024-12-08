Home > Photos > Brandi Glanville PHOTOS 'What Happened to Her?': Brandi Glanville Causes Concern After Sharing Worrisome Photo of Her Face Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville did not explain why she captioned the photo, 'Sick it!'

Is Brandi Glanville OK? On Saturday, December 7, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, caused fan concern after sharing a picture of her face looking particularly textured.

Source: @BrandiGlanville/X Brandi Glanville has been vocal about her health issues in the past.

“Sick it!” the reality TV star cryptically captioned the selfie without an explanation. “What happened to her??” one person asked, while another added, “Brandi, this can’t be real you were beautiful.”

A third wondered, “What does the caption ‘sick it’ even mean?” as a fourth urged, “We need an explanation. Please.” One more supporter shared, “Oh no, Brandi, sending prayers that you get better.”

Though Glanville did not address her worried fans, the state of her skin is likely due to her “uncontrollable stress-induced angio-edema” — a condition that causes deeper skin tissue to become swollen. Glanville’s illness has become so bad she noted, "I haven't worked for a year & [a] half. I'm to [sic] depressed to do my podcast & to [sic] swollen 4 cameo or OF [OnlyFans]. IM BEING USED AS A FALLGUY."

Because of all the bills she’s wracked up due to her poor health, Glanville claimed she had “no choice but to sue Bravo. I have receipts 4 days." After announcing her lawsuit against Bravo, Glanville followers shared their mixed emotions.

"Brandi, I really hope you’re not listening to money-hungry lawyers that are not thinking of your long-term success," one person noted. "Suing Bravo is like putting the nail in the coffin for your whole entire Hollywood career." "I certainly wouldn’t tell Twitter this," a second person warned.

Others were in full support of her decision. "Sad that bridge is getting burnt with Bravo. You will still always be remembered as one of the all-time baddies! But also… get that coin, sis!" someone penned, while another added, "Take care of yourself. Mental health is important. Without you cannot be well physically. Forget the fame, focus on Brandi. You are worth it."

On top of dealing with health woes, Glanville has been grappling with legal issues due to Caroline Manzo’s January 2024 lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted and harassed by the blonde beauty while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco roughly one year prior.