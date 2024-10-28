She 'Ruined My Life': Brandi Glanville Slams 'Closeted Old Lesbian' Caroline Manzo After Sexual Assault Scandal
Brandi Glanville is still wishing Caroline Manzo the worst almost two years after a drunken encounter turned into shocking accusations.
On Sunday night, October 27, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to X, formerly named Twitter, to put Manzo on blast following the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star's January 2024 lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted and harassed by Glanville while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco roughly one year prior.
"Happy Sunday funday! It's been almost 2 yrs now since a lying, short red haired closeted old lesbian ruined my life," Glanville harshly snubbed of Manzo. "Girl lean into the [rainbow emoji]. it's a beautiful space. When you come out ur family will be able to finally speak their own obvious truths."
The reality stars have been publicly feuding for the past 10 months, with Glanville insisting she "didn't do anything wrong" after Manzo claimed in her lawsuit that the RHOBH star was "clearly intoxicated" when she groped and kissed her without consent while filming season five of the reality television series.
"When Glanville was sexually assaulting me on the sofa, she was rubbing her v----- on me. The producers just watched and kept filming,” Manzo, 63, alleged in an affidavit regarding the "traumatic" incident. "They saw that I was in distress, and yet, they continued to film."
"Glanville maliciously sexually assaulted me for her own sexual gratification," the lawsuit, which didn't list Granville, 51, as a defendant, stated. "She did this by forcibly kissing me, rubbing her v----- on me, and then fondling my v----- against my will."
Seven months after Manzo's lawsuit, Glanville — who lost her job at Bravo because of the scandal — doubled down on her innocence, insisting the RHONJ alum was "not suing" her personally because she "didn’t do anything wrong."
"I think she's suing Bravo, because she wants money," Glanville suggested. "And what would she get from me? My rental? I don't have any money to give her."
Glanville pointed out a shift in Manzo's allegations, as the latter initially claimed she was "sexually harassed" before the story changed into accusations of "sexual misconduct," as OK! previously reported.
"There were even people calling me a rapist," Glanville recalled in an August interview. "People just were tearing me apart. And the fact that Bravo didn’t say anything then, it’s like ‘Help me. Help me. Tell the truth. Help me!’ I hate them."
During her rant, Glanville accused Bravo of using the scandal "for a storyline" despite knowing "all of the press would cause me to lose other jobs, and it did, and they didn’t care. They don’t care about me."
"When you're being called a sexual predator, or that you sexually harassed someone — when that narrative is out there and Bravo literally could have stepped in at any time and helped me," she declared a few months back. "They could have helped me, but it wasn't until they got a lawsuit against them that they said Brandi didn't do anything wrong."