She 'Ruined My Life': Brandi Glanville Slams 'Closeted Old Lesbian' Caroline Manzo After Sexual Assault Scandal

Brandi Glanville is still wishing Caroline Manzo the worst almost two years after a drunken encounter turned into shocking accusations.

On Sunday night, October 27, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to X, formerly named Twitter, to put Manzo on blast following the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star's January 2024 lawsuit claiming she was sexually assaulted and harassed by Glanville while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco roughly one year prior.