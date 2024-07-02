'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Announces She Has 'No Choice' But to Sue Bravo Amid Health Issues: 'I Have Receipts for Days'

As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo sued Bravo and other related production companies for negligence, sexual harassment and more after Glanville allegedly kissed her and touched her inappropriately without her consent while filming Ultimate Girls Trip.

"Clearly intoxicated, Glanville walked over to Manzo, spread Manzo’s legs and leaned into Manzo," the filing read. "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable. Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."

