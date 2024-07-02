'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Announces She Has 'No Choice' But to Sue Bravo Amid Health Issues: 'I Have Receipts for Days'
Brandi Glanville confirmed that she plans to file a lawsuit against Bravo after suffering stress-related health problems and depression allegedly stemming from legal trouble with the network.
"I've been left no choice but to sue Bravo," she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, July 2. "I have receipts 4days."
"This stress has ruined my health. I have uncontrollable stress-induced angio-edema," she continued, referring to a condition when deeper skin tissue becomes swollen. "I haven't worked for a year & [a] half. I'm to [sic] depressed to do my podcast & to [sic] swollen 4 cameo or OF [OnlyFans]. IM BEING USED AS A FALLGUY."
Her followers shared their mixed opinions on the announcement in the comments section.
"Brandi, I really hope you’re not listening to money-hungry lawyers that are not thinking of your long term success," one fan cautioned. "Suing Bravo is like putting the nail in the coffin for your whole entire Hollywood career."
Another warned her against exposing too much of her plans, adding: "I certainly wouldn’t tell Twitter this."
- Explosive Details: Caroline Manzo Claims Brandi Glanville 'Forcibly Fondled’ Her in Front of Bravo Producers
- Brandi Glanville Fires Back at Andy Cohen After He Has 'No Regrets' Over 'Real Housewives' Criticism
- 'I Know What the Truth Is': Andy Cohen Has 'No Regrets' About the Way He's Handled Sexual Harassment Accusations Hurled at Him
Others fully supported the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.
"Sad that bridge is getting burnt with Bravo. You will still always be remembered as one of the all-time baddies! But also… get that coin sis!" one person penned, and a second chimed in, "Take care of yourself. Mental health is important. Without you cannot be well physically. Forget the fame, focus on Brandi. You are worth it."
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo sued Bravo and other related production companies for negligence, sexual harassment and more after Glanville allegedly kissed her and touched her inappropriately without her consent while filming Ultimate Girls Trip.
"Clearly intoxicated, Glanville walked over to Manzo, spread Manzo’s legs and leaned into Manzo," the filing read. "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable. Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The following month, Glanville accused former boss Andy Cohen of sexually harassing her with inappropriate videos and requests in 2022. Her legal letter alleged that the Bravo host "boasted" about his desire to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" about Glanville.
"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career," lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos' letter read. "This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted."
Cohen later said that the comments in question had been "absolutely meant in jest."
"Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," he added. "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."