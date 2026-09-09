HEALTH Brandi Glanville Says Doctors Found 'Something Alive' and Moving in Her Face Amid Parasite Issues Source: MEGA; @BRANDIGLANVILLE/INSTAGRAM Brandi Glanville, 53, said in a series of Instagram videos that a recent ultrasound found 'something alive' and moving inside her face. Brittany Vincent Sept. 9 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brandi Glanville said a recent ultrasound found what she described as "something alive" and moving inside her face, the latest development in a health ordeal she's documented for years. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, shared a series of Instagram videos detailing her treatment for what she's called a facial parasite. She said the imaging showed something she wasn't prepared to see, and recounted the incident in the clips posted to social media.

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'I Saw It With My Own Eyes'

Source: @BRANDIGLANVILLE/INSTAGRAM She recounted being told by a technician that the object was moving and that neither the tech nor the radiologist had seen anything like it.

In her posts, Glanville recounted being told by a technician that there appeared to be something living in her face. "I’m finally getting some answers about what’s been going on inside my face," she captioned her latest clip. "The ultrasound showed something I wasn’t prepared to see… and yes, I saw it with my own eyes." She said the ultrasound tech relayed that the object was moving and that neither the technician nor the radiologist had seen anything like it. Glanville said her goal now is to get whatever it is removed. She also said she'd explain more soon about what was found and what happens next, adding that she's still processing it herself. "There’s a lot more to explain, and I know you guys have questions," she concluded. "I’m going to share more soon and give you a better explanation of what they found, what it means and what happens next."

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An Intensive Daily Regimen

Source: @BRANDIGLANVILLE/INSTAGRAM Her routine now includes roughly 18 hours of IV infusions a day, with a home nurse visiting each evening, leaving her mostly housebound.

Glanville has given followers a detailed look at what her days now involve. She said her routine includes "roughly 18 hours of IV infusions a day," with a home nurse visiting for several hours each evening to help administer them. The regimen, she said, has left her mostly housebound, venturing out only to record her podcast. "For now, this is what my days look like," she said of her situation. "Treatment, answers and hopefully getting closer to getting this OUT of my face." She's been candid about the toll. Glanville said the infusions have made it hard to eat and that she's become very thin, telling fans she feels and looks depleted. She's also said the treatment has been difficult and that she's seen little improvement so far, with more procedures and months of treatment still ahead.

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Multiple Difficult Diagnoses

Source: MEGA Her symptoms began in 2023, when she initially suspected an infection picked up while filming abroad, and she later linked the problem to ruptured silicone implants.

Glanville's health saga has unfolded publicly over several years. She said her symptoms began in 2023, when she initially suspected she'd picked up an infection while filming abroad. She later attributed the problem to complications she linked to ruptured silicone breast implants, which she said affected her lymph nodes before the implants were removed. Her explanations have evolved as she has consulted numerous specialists. Glanville added that her search for answers involved many doctors, extensive testing and substantial medical costs, and that physicians at one point raised the possibility of an unfamiliar parasite. The star has previously mentioned that she was also diagnosed with a benign growth in one of her facial lymph nodes in the past as well.

Moving Forward From Her Mystery Diagnoses

Source: @BRANDIGLANVILLE/INSTAGRAM Glanville rose to fame on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and has continued recording her podcast throughout her treatment.