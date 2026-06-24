Brandi Glanville Reveals New Diagnosis After Spending $200,000 Trying to Solve Her Health Crisis
June 24 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Brandi Glanville is sharing a new update in her long health battle.
“A benign tumor in one of my lymph nodes in my face,” she said on the June 18 episode of her "Unfiltered" podcast.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this after three years of unclear symptoms and growing medical bills. In February, she had spent around $200,000 on tests and treatments.
On the podcast, Glanville said doctors found a benign tumor, which she thinks may be causing her swelling and fluid buildup.
"I can wear makeup for like 15 minutes, and [then] I have to take it off," the 53-year-old revealed, saying these symptoms have made daily tasks difficult.
Brandi Glanville Reveals New Diagnosis After Three-Year Health Struggle
Co-host James Maas asked about the meaning of a benign tumor during the podcast. Glanville said that it is "not cancerous."
She first noticed a lump on her face, but several doctors initially dismissed her concerns.
"Every doctor that I've showed, they're like, It's just scar tissue," she remarked. "From what? I haven't had a face lift yet."
She continued, "There's a lot of dismissing that goes on in the medical field."
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Brandi Glanville Spent $200,000 Searching for Answers
Glanville has been open about her health issues since they began in July 2023. She first thought it was something she picked up while filming in Morocco, then later believed she might have a parasite under her skin.
The former model described it as "tiny bubbles bursting" on her skin.
In February, Glanville revealed on Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles podcast, "I Do, Part 2," that after seeing 21 doctors and spending $200,000, a ruptured silicone breast implant was found as a possible cause of her health issues.
"I'm paying out of pocket to see specialists, infectious disease doctors, you know, rheumatologists, like every doctor you can think of, I saw," she said.
Glanville also shared that her mammograms had been fine at that time.
She added, "I went to 21 doctors and I'm telling you, $200,000 ... the people at my insurance … let's just say sucks."
Brandi Glanville Says She’s Still Searching for Answers
The RHOBH alum mentioned that the only things that have been beneficial for her are spending time in the sun and using a parasite medication along with a "parasite diet." However, she didn't share much detail about these remedies.
She continued, "I don't have answers," and added, "Is there a doctor that specializes in parasites? Because I can't find one. I've been to a thousand dermatologists. So anyway, we don't know what's going on but I'm here to get to the bottom of it."