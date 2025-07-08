or
BREAKING NEWS
Leann Rimes
COUPLES

'I Was a Target': LeAnn Rimes Defends Herself for Shocking Affair With Now-Husband Eddie Cibrian

leann rimes defends affair eddie cibrian years later
Source: MEGA

LeeAnn Rimes defended herself against the judgment she faced after having an affair with Eddie Cibrian.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about the backlash she faced nearly two decades after her headline-making affair with now-husband Eddie Cibrian.

17 years after their romance began while they were both married to other people, the “I Need You” singer defended herself from the intense scrutiny that followed.

“I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt. Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin — I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling,” she shared in a new interview. “But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon.”

leann rimes targeted after eddie cibrian affair
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes said she understands why people were angry at her affair.

“And once I realized that, things got a lot easier,” she said. “Instead of taking it so personally, it’s like, look: This is not all my pain to carry. I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Rimes and Cibrian’s relationship first sparked controversy back in 2009 after the two were caught having an affair while filming Northern Lights.

At the time, Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet, while Cibrian was with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

leann rimes responds eddie cibrian scandal
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian got married in 2011 after both divorcing.

The scandal led to both of their divorces, and by 2011, Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Over the years, tension between Rimes and Glanville eventually cooled, especially as they co-parented Cibrian’s sons, Mason Edward, now 22, and Jake Austin, 18.

leann rimes speaks out affair backlash
Source: MEGA

The singer said it took years to create peace with Eddie Cibrian's ex and their kids.

MORE ON:
Leann Rimes

“It takes a long time,” Rimes said in a past interview, looking back on their progress. “The kids were 2 and 6 when I first met them. They were young, and it took a good three or four years to settle into things. And then, when people stopped writing crazy s--- about us, it was finally like we could just live quietly.”

She added, “People aren’t following us all the time anymore. It’s been a really long time, but it also feels like yesterday at the same time. But I think we have earned it.”

Now, the drama is behind them — and Rimes is proud of the life she and Cibrian have built together.

“For sure [it was worth it],” she said. “Obviously, there was purpose [to how they got together]. We have a great life.”

The couple, who just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary this April, even joked about the key to their strong marriage.

leann rimes affair drama revisited decade later
Source: MEGA

The couple celebrated 14 years of marriage in April.

“Because we are in bed by 7:30!” Cibrian laughed in the new interview.

On a serious note, he praised the country singer for being so dedicated to her well-being.

“She is so proactive in her health journey — emotionally, physically, spiritually — that it’s truly inspiring,” he said.

Flow Space interviewed the starlet.

