Stirring The Pot! Brandi Glanville Reveals Which Housewives Kept It Real When Cameras Weren't Rolling, Praises Dorinda Medley: 'She Wasn't Afraid To Get Sloppy'
Brandi Glanville knows how to make amazing reality television — and with the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star making her triumphant return to the small screens in Season Two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, fans are certainly in for a wild ride.
However, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, the reality star sat down with OK! to exclusively spill the tea on her grand come back and which housewives kept it real when the cameras weren't rolling.
"It kind of feels like you never leave," Glanville explains of returning to the Bravo universe. "You are kind of grandfathered in after you've done a couple of seasons. It was great to not be around the same people but still be in the same atmosphere."
"All of the women on my trip speak their minds, they all tell it like it is," the Celebrity Big Brother star shares of her cast members, including heavy hitters like Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.
"The show was like a hybrid of Big Brother meets Housewives on crack, we couldn't leave," Glanville says due to the cast having to follow COVID protocols. "You could not put up a facade. It was right around day two where you could tell if people were acting or trying to be their alter ego and the people that were keeping it one hundred."
As far as the people who kept it real? "Definitely Phaedra [Parks], Eva [Marcille], definitely Jill," the blonde beauty reveals. "Even Dorinda! She wasn't afraid to get sloppy, even though we butted heads when we were drinking."
Known for her hot takes, Glanville says there is one franchise in particular that currently needs a shake up. "I would say Orange County needs a complete makeover. It's so random to me," she dishes. "I really think they need to have Tamra back. You really need one familiar face which grounds the franchise and Shannon [Beador] does not do that for me."
Her most controversial opinion? Kelly Dodd should be brought back to the show. "Even if she has political views we all don't agree with and she's an a**hole, sorry that is interesting TV," she points out. "I don't agree with what comes out of her mouth, but I don't want to watch people I agree with on TV. It's not interesting to me."
Besides the Peacock series — hitting the streaming platform Thursday, June 23 — Glanville recently debuted her new song on SiriusXM, "Life Of A Housewife." The reality star jokes, "It's quite a shady song."
And knowing how Glanville plays with the other ladies, it's safe to say she didn't hold back from throwing some serious punches in her new tune.