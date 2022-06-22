Known for her hot takes, Glanville says there is one franchise in particular that currently needs a shake up. "I would say Orange County needs a complete makeover. It's so random to me," she dishes. "I really think they need to have Tamra back. You really need one familiar face which grounds the franchise and Shannon [Beador] does not do that for me."

Her most controversial opinion? Kelly Dodd should be brought back to the show. "Even if she has political views we all don't agree with and she's an a**hole, sorry that is interesting TV," she points out. "I don't agree with what comes out of her mouth, but I don't want to watch people I agree with on TV. It's not interesting to me."