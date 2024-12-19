or
Brandi Glanville Details Feeling Possible Parasite 'Move Around' in Her Disfigured Face as She Makes First Public Outing This Month

Brandi Glanville admitted she's been in a 'deep depression' due to her health complications.

Dec. 19 2024

Brandi Glanville is doing everything she can to get back to normal after discovering a parasite may to be blame for her medical woes and facial disfiguration.

In a new interview, the reality star — who recently made her first public appearance of December — explained when she paused taking antibiotics, one side of her face began caving in.

"I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest. When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead," she confessed.

"You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it," she said of trying to get healthy and improve her appearance. "I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes."

"Whenever I get the chills, it’s generally an infection. Then I start having the ticking in my ear, and then whatever’s in my face, moving around, started moving around again," she spilled. "And it starts sinking in again."

Glanville — who said doctors "don't know" if the parasite is still present — is currently working with a plastic surgeon to fix the superficial aspect of the issue, as she thinks her appearance is freaking out her two sons.

"They would try and calm me down and say I look normal and fine, but I knew better. I honestly scared them a couple times," the Bravo star admitted. "They were like, ‘What is happening?’ [My face] went from being like really fat and swollen to now, like, sinking in."

The situation has also taken a toll on the mom-of-two's mental health, as she had been staying out of the spotlight.

"It’s hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone’s having their parties. It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart. The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression," Glanville revealed. "Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me."

Aside from healing her mug, Glanville also appears to be in better spirits mentally, as on Wednesday, December 18, she made an appearance at influencer Amouranth's holiday party.

The outing reportedly marked the TV personality's first public appearance since disclosing her medical woes, and she looked as confident as ever while posing for photos.

Page Six spoke with Glanville while In Touch Weekly reported on her attendance at the party.

