Brandi Glanville Using Red Light Device to Help Get Rid of Face 'Worm' Amid Health Crisis
Brandi Glanville shared with fans she’s using a red light device to assist with the ongoing issues with her face.
While appearing on Instagram Live, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted rolling the device on her skin. Glanville previously claimed her facial issues were being caused by a parasite or infection. When a fan asked if the “worm” in her face was gone, she insisted it is not, which is why she is using the red light device.
During a recent episode of her podcast, she confessed she “really needs” the product — but has to give it back soon.
Glanville is currently being treated by Dr. Terry Dubrow, who is trying to help her get to the bottom of her ongoing facial disfigurement issues.
In a conversation with Us Weekly, he gave an update on how Glanville is doing. “I can tell you something, Brandi has been significantly affected by whatever this mysterious illness is and I’m trying to help her,” he shared on February 24. “We have some tests we’ve done that take a long time to figure out. In the next several weeks, we should have a better idea of what’s actually going on.”
Though Glanville is suffering, Dubrow said she's been “brave" throughout the ordeal.
“People need to give her grace,” he added. “She’s brave and tough and she’s going through a very difficult time. I tell her, because we text frequently, I see her ultimately, not too far away, hopefully on the other side of this.”
The Botched star stated he’s “committed” to helping Glanville solve the ongoing medical mystery. “I think once we get a diagnosis and we get a treatment plan, that we can get on the other side of it,” he said.
Dubrow previously spoke out about Glanville to TMZ, telling them in December 2024 she “needed to figure out if there’s a microorganism” in her face.
“It’s not going to be a parasite,” he continued, “it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream.”
“She’s like a ticking time bomb,” he elaborated. “Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it,” he said. “It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”
Glanville has been open about her facial issues for quite some time, explaining in a December 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight she’s spent around $70,000 trying to get to the bottom of what's going on.