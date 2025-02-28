Brandi Glanville Using Red Light Device to Help Get Rid of Face 'Worm' Amid Health Crisis

Though Glanville is suffering, Dubrow said she's been “brave" throughout the ordeal.

“People need to give her grace,” he added. “She’s brave and tough and she’s going through a very difficult time. I tell her, because we text frequently, I see her ultimately, not too far away, hopefully on the other side of this.”

The Botched star stated he’s “committed” to helping Glanville solve the ongoing medical mystery. “I think once we get a diagnosis and we get a treatment plan, that we can get on the other side of it,” he said.

Dubrow previously spoke out about Glanville to TMZ, telling them in December 2024 she “needed to figure out if there’s a microorganism” in her face.

“It’s not going to be a parasite,” he continued, “it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream.”