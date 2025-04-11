Brandi Glanville Says She Contemplated Suicide After Caroline Manzo's Assault Allegations: 'Ruined My Life'

“All my jobs were canceled,” Glanville stated on the April 10 episode of Tori Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast. “The narrative when we got back from Morocco was I was fired for being inappropriate with Caroline Manzo, and I wasn’t.”

Glanville was referring to when she and Manzo filmed for an unaired season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in which Manzo alleged Glanville sexually assaulted and harassed her. Manzo ended up filing a lawsuit against Bravo over the ordeal. Glanville has vehemently denied the allegations, and some of her costars who were on the trip have had her back.

“It’s ruined my life,” Glanville continued. “Those [first] six months, I was in a fetal position on my couch, like, contemplating suicide [and I was] being called horrible things.”