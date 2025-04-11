Brandi Glanville Says She Contemplated Suicide After Caroline Manzo's Assault Allegations: 'Ruined My Life'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville opened up about “contemplating suicide” after her drama with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo.
“All my jobs were canceled,” Glanville stated on the April 10 episode of Tori Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast. “The narrative when we got back from Morocco was I was fired for being inappropriate with Caroline Manzo, and I wasn’t.”
Glanville was referring to when she and Manzo filmed for an unaired season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in which Manzo alleged Glanville sexually assaulted and harassed her. Manzo ended up filing a lawsuit against Bravo over the ordeal. Glanville has vehemently denied the allegations, and some of her costars who were on the trip have had her back.
“It’s ruined my life,” Glanville continued. “Those [first] six months, I was in a fetal position on my couch, like, contemplating suicide [and I was] being called horrible things.”
“It went from ‘gave her a lap dance’ to ‘kissed her unwantingly’ to ‘sexually harassed her’ and then to rape,” Glanville elaborated. “I was supposed to go to Australia after [UGT]. I had all these jobs lined up, and everything was canceled. I’m like, ‘Just wait for the show to air at least, like, come on.’”
Glanville — who has been battling a facial parasite — detailed she “lost her looks at the same time.”
“Literally at 51, I started OnlyFans because I did not have income for six months,” she explained. “I was going through my savings, and so I started. I was making good money and then my face started being crazy, so then I couldn’t really even do that. It’s just been a really tough time, and then now, still not having a diagnosis [is the hardest] because it’s spreading.”
In a conversation with Us Weekly in April 2024, Glanville revealed she was hopeful Bravo would air the footage from Ultimate Girls Trip.
“I’ve been asking for it to air this whole entire time,” she dished. “We were having such a good show that there was no need for this to be a part of the story line. Just girls at a party having fun, everyone having fun, no one uncomfortable. If [Caroline] was uncomfortable, I feel bad for her.”
After Manzo filed her lawsuit against the network, lawyers for Glanville — who was not named as a defendant in the case — released the following statement to Us Weekly: “Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”