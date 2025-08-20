or
Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Reveals the 'Gift' Her 'Biggest Cheerleader' Gave Her Before His Tragic Death

Source: MEGA;@savannahb_lee/Instagram

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter revealed the touching gift he gave before his tragic death.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee broke her silence about losing her father.

“My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way,” Lee, 23, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 19. “Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide, he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason and my favorite phone call every day.”

Source: @savannahb_lee/Instagram
Lee then revealed what Blackstock gave her just before he passed.

“He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago, he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word, and we did it together,” she wrote. “He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago, he blessed me with the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

Source: @savannahb_lee/Instagram

Brandon Blackstock died after a long battle with melanoma.

She added, “I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have, and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you, Daddy, and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there. God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind. ❤️.”

Alongside her message, Lee posted touching photos — one from her wedding day and another of her dad holding her 3-year-old son, Lake, whom she shares with husband Quentin Lee.

Brandon shared daughter Savannah and son Seth, 18, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, in addition to daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson.

Source: @savannahb_lee/Instagram

The executive's daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

As OK! previously reported, Brandon passed away from melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," his family said in a statement on August 7. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Source: @savannahb_lee/Instagram

The real estate agent revealed the spiritual 'gift' her father gave her before his passing.

One month before his death at 48, Savannah and Quentin announced another family milestone on July 5, as she revealed that they’re expecting again.

"We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises," she wrote in her post’s caption. "One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January, and another beautiful girl named Julianna, who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family."

Source: @savannahb_lee/Instagram
Source: @savannahb_lee/Instagram

Savannah Blackstock Lee and her husband are expecting another baby.

Savannah didn’t explain who Julianna is, but she made it clear she’s grateful to be expanding her brood.

"He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe," she continued. "He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus."

