NEWS Brandon Blackstock's First Marriage: What to Know About His Ex-Wife Melissa Ashworth

Who Is Melissa Ashworth?

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth from 2001 to 2012.

Ashworth is a secretary who was married to Blackstock from 2001 until 2012. It’s unclear how the pair met, as much of their relationship has been kept out of the public eye.

Do Melissa Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock Have Children Together?

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock had four kids.

Ashworth and Blackstock welcomed two children during their nearly 11-year marriage. Their daughter, Savannah, was born in June 2002, with their son, Seth, arriving nearly four years later in 2006. Blackstock and Clarkson share two children: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.

What Has Melissa Ashworth Said About Kelly Clarkson?

Source: MEGA Melissa Ashworth rarely spoke about her ex-husband publicly.

Although Ashworth rarely spoke out about her ex, she offered insight about Blackstock and Clarkson’s relationship in June 2014. “We have a wonderful relationship,” Ashworth told RadarOnline at the time. “I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.” Months prior, Ashworth told the outlet that she would never speak negatively about Blackstock and Clarkson’s relationship publicly. "I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple, so if I say anything it’s going to be positive,” she declared. Clarkson and Blackstock were married for 11 years, announcing their decision to split in 2020. The pair finalized their divorce in 2022.

What Happened to Brandon Blackstock?

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died on August 7.