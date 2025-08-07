Brandon Blackstock's First Marriage: What to Know About His Ex-Wife Melissa Ashworth
Before Brandon Blackstock was walking red carpets with Kelly Clarkson, he was married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.
Who Is Melissa Ashworth?
Ashworth is a secretary who was married to Blackstock from 2001 until 2012. It’s unclear how the pair met, as much of their relationship has been kept out of the public eye.
Do Melissa Ashworth and Brandon Blackstock Have Children Together?
Ashworth and Blackstock welcomed two children during their nearly 11-year marriage. Their daughter, Savannah, was born in June 2002, with their son, Seth, arriving nearly four years later in 2006.
Blackstock and Clarkson share two children: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.
What Has Melissa Ashworth Said About Kelly Clarkson?
Although Ashworth rarely spoke out about her ex, she offered insight about Blackstock and Clarkson’s relationship in June 2014.
“We have a wonderful relationship,” Ashworth told RadarOnline at the time. “I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.”
Months prior, Ashworth told the outlet that she would never speak negatively about Blackstock and Clarkson’s relationship publicly. "I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple, so if I say anything it’s going to be positive,” she declared.
Clarkson and Blackstock were married for 11 years, announcing their decision to split in 2020. The pair finalized their divorce in 2022.
What Happened to Brandon Blackstock?
Brandon died at 48 after a three-year battle with cancer. His passing was confirmed by his family on August 7.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
It’s unclear what type of cancer Blackstock was battling, though TMZ reported he was fighting melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.
The update came one day after Clarkson announced on August 6 that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to be with her family as Blackstock struggled with a “serious illness.”