10 Bravo Celebrities Who've Spoken Out About Ozempic: Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and More

Brittany Cartwright shared the secret behind her fitter look — and it was not Ozempic or a diet plan.

The Vanderpump Rules alum posted a mirror selfie that sparked rumors she was using the type 2 diabetes drug to lose weight. One social media user commented, "omg Ozempic," while another said she probably used a Photoshop to look thinner.

"It's actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol," Cartwright replied.