10 Bravo Celebrities Who've Spoken Out About Ozempic: Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and More
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright shared the secret behind her fitter look — and it was not Ozempic or a diet plan.
The Vanderpump Rules alum posted a mirror selfie that sparked rumors she was using the type 2 diabetes drug to lose weight. One social media user commented, "omg Ozempic," while another said she probably used a Photoshop to look thinner.
"It's actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol," Cartwright replied.
Crystal Kung Minkoff
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff does not want to hide her health struggles because of bulimia. She told Page Six during her appearance at Dorit Kemsley's Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., that she contemplated using Ozempic.
However, she realized it was not good for her amid healing from an eating disorder.
"I've never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven't thought about it," Kung Minkoff continued. "And then I have to check myself if that's right for my recovery and I'm in a very specific situation."
Dolores Catania
Dolores Catania wanted to achieve more with the help of Ozempic and Mounjaro — another FDA-approved type 2 diabetes drug.
"Right now, I'm 137. I was 157 when I started," she informed The U.S. Sun, adding she kept gaining weight every month until she reached 163 pounds. "It doesn't happen overnight. It doesn't come off easy."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star initially took Ozempic but decided to switch because it was too expensive.
Emily Simpson
Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson held a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, during which she spoke candidly about her journey after revealing she got liposuction and took Ozempic.
After losing weight in different ways, Simpson said she no longer looks at the scale.
"I've found that for me the number can be very detrimental," she added. "I told her my weight goal so once I reach it… she'll tell me."
Giving up alcohol also let Simpson achieve what she always wanted to have, though she said it was the most challenging part of losing weight.
She also told Us Weekly in a July interview that the medication "jumpstarted" her transformation.
Garcelle Beauvais
In June, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais shut down speculation she was taking Ozempic when a social media user asked about her slimmer figure.
"Don't even start with that ozempic thing I'm not playing with that!!!" she warned.
Golnesa Gharachedaghi
Bravo star Golnesa Gharachedaghi unveiled the details of her journey since taking Ozempic.
The Shahs of Sunset alum said she weighed 138 pounds when she started taking semaglutide shots and is now down to 110 pounds.
"As you can see, I've lost a little more weight than I was anticipating to lose," she admitted in her Instagram video. "I decided I'm only gonna weigh myself on the days of my injections just to document it. And on April 30, I got on the scale and I saw 111 lbs. That's when I knew, it's time to cut back. That's when I started cutting down on units and going backwards and backwards until finally now, I'm just on maintenance."
Gharachedaghi reportedly has not experienced the side effects of the drug, which includes sagging in areas in the face. She ended the clip by speaking about the potential peer pressure that led to taking the path to lose weight.
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards addressed the rumors she was reportedly using Ozempic to have a slimmer build.
In her interview with Page Six, she ended the buzz by declaring she was not on any drug to lose weight.
"If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it," the RHOBH star said, crediting exercise and diet as the things that helped her along the way.
"I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape. So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I'm like, 'That's just cheating,'" Richards added in a separate interview with People.
Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay, who struggled with anorexia in the past, revealed the cause of the changes to her body — and it was not the type 2 diabetes medication.
The Vanderpump Rules actress shared on the August 11 episode of "Scheananigans" podcast that some people asked her if she was on the weight-loss drug, and she reiterated she was not.
"Wouldn't do it. Not for me," Shay added. "I have other friends who — I don't want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, 'Well, after my next baby, I'll just get on Ozempic.' And I am like, 'I don't think that is what it's there for?'"
Stassi Schroeder
Now that she is a mom-of-two, Stassi Schroeder expressed her desire to take Ozempic to get rid of the weight she garnered during her pregnancy.
The Vanderpump Rules alum told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast she was thinking about it after giving birth.
"The amount of times I've researched this being like, 'I mean, I think it's safe and healthy. Like, I think it's good for you. It's like taking vitamins,'" she continued.
Schroeder added, "But, like, come on, anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f------ be curious. You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it, thought about jumping on that train. Have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like, and am I thinking about it? Yes, I am."
Sutton Stracke
Sutton Stracke surprised Season 13 viewers of RHOBH when she debuted a slimmer figure. Though she scored positive comments, she sparked rumors she also took the prescription drug like her fellow Housewives Catania and Simpson.
She previously denied consuming Ozempic, writing, "So fun. Thanks for having me! No Covid, not on Ozempic, I do eat!”