OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kyle Richards
OK LogoPHOTOS

A Drastic Change? Kyle Richards' Full Body Transformation Amid Alleged Ozempic Use: Photos

kyle richards body transformation gallery pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 2 2023, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kyle Richards' body has people talking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made headlines after being accused of using the diabetic drug Ozempic as the public began to notice her shrinking size over the past few months.

Article continues below advertisement

“I had never heard of it," Richards, 54, said in a Wednesday, February 1, interview of the controversial substance. "I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me."

“What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people," she continued. “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me."

Fans raised concern over the Bravo babe's health as she rapidly continued to loose weight. "@KyleRichards why are you so suddenly so skinny ?!" one Twitter user asked while another quipped, "No more ozempic left for the rest of us ever since Kyle Richards ingested it all."

Other social media users stood up for Richards against the shocking allegations. "I'm not a big Kyle Richards fan but after how open she has been about her struggle with body image and an eating disorder in her past, I think it's f**ked up that so many people are overanalyzing her current weight loss it's pretty obvious from looking at how toned she is..." another penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Richards' full body transformation.

kyle richards body transformation gallery
Source: @kylerichards18/instagram

Before cutting out all fatty foods, Richards displayed her behind during a getaway over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards body transformation gallery
Source: @kylerichards18/instagram

The former child star showed off her stunningly fuller face last year.

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
kyle richards body transformation gallery
Source: @kylerichards18/instagram

Richards continued to show off her tiny frame while posing with Andy Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards body transformation gallery
Source: mega

The Halloween actress stepped out on the red carpet for the People's Choice Awards last year, where she showed off her toned bod.

kyle richards body transformation gallery
Source: @kylerichards18/instagram

Richards wowed her followers with a snap of herself lounging by the pool in her tiny bikini.

Page Six spoke to Richards about the rumors she uses Ozempic.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.