A Drastic Change? Kyle Richards' Full Body Transformation Amid Alleged Ozempic Use: Photos

“I had never heard of it," Richards, 54, said in a Wednesday, February 1, interview of the controversial substance. "I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me."

“What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people," she continued. “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me."