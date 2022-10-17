Exclusive: Toya Bush-Harris Gets Candid About The 'Married To Medicine' Reunion & More
Toya Bush-Harris has become an unforgettable figure within the Bravo television franchise Married to Medicine.
The Atlanta-based show follows the lives of doctors juggling marital life and their friends who married men in the same profession. The tension between the medical professionals and the housewives has been the foundation of the series for all nine seasons.
While wedded to a physician, Harris has shown the challenges of being a family manager and supporting her spouse — an emergency medicine MD — through a pandemic. In an exclusive chat with OK!, Harris reflects on her path to reality television and what to expect with the upcoming reunion!
Following almost a decade of sharing her life with both fans and castmates, Harris' finances, homes and more have been heavily critiqued by her costars. But in the upcoming reunion episode, the businesswoman makes it clear that she isn't interested in tearing anyone down.
"I've just never been the type of woman who, and I said it at the reunion," the entrepreneur admits. "I'm not the type of woman who goes and researches people's negativity. I don't! I don't go and try to find ways to get at women."
Just because the wine connoisseur is attempting to avoid the negativity, that doesn't mean she strays away from holding her friend group accountable.
"At this point, I think even going into the reunion I was and I am willing to talk about some of y'all failures and some of the things I know now," she confesses.
It comes as a surprise that even though Married to Medicine has followed her journey as a homemaker, she was working in corporate America for years before she began filming. Harris admits that she had made the decision to quit her pharmaceutical job only two months before Mariah Huq — former cast member and executive producer — asked her to join the cast.
"I had literally just stopped working for Proctor and Gamble. I couldn't have been out of work for more than two months," the reality star shares. "Mariah was like, 'Hey girl, I just joined with these producers and we all had this idea and it was so crazy.' And I said, 'Okay, I just decided to be a stay-at-home mom. I literally just stopped working and it fit the mold they wanted... the stay-at-home mom character."
The show is focused on her life as a parent, but Harris' time off screen is spent expanding her personal brand. The children's book author manages to balance motherhood, her union with Dr. Eugene Harris, building a successful wine club and her new skincare partnership with Elorum.
Followers might be surprised to learn how much the star juggles, but she admits, "Everything is not shown on TV. It's not explained. Cause we don't have enough time."