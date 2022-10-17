Exclusive: Toya Bush-Harris Gets Candid About The 'Married To Medicine' Reunion & More

It comes as a surprise that even though Married to Medicine has followed her journey as a homemaker, she was working in corporate America for years before she began filming. Harris admits that she had made the decision to quit her pharmaceutical job only two months before Mariah Huq — former cast member and executive producer — asked her to join the cast.

"I had literally just stopped working for Proctor and Gamble. I couldn't have been out of work for more than two months," the reality star shares. "Mariah was like, 'Hey girl, I just joined with these producers and we all had this idea and it was so crazy.' And I said, 'Okay, I just decided to be a stay-at-home mom. I literally just stopped working and it fit the mold they wanted... the stay-at-home mom character."