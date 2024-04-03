'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Jeff Demands Access to L.A. Home After 'Several' of His Personal Belongings Go Missing
Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani's estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, is demanding access to their L.A. home after some of his items went missing.
According to RadarOnline.com, Jeff, who got married to the real estate guru in 2017, also denied the reality star's spousal support request.
Jeff wanted an order “permitting Petitioner CHELSEA LAZKANI ('Petitioner') to retrieve any personal belongings from the Manhattan Beach Property upon 48 hours written notice to Respondent. Petitioner shall be given no more than two (2) hours to walk through the property and shall not be permitted to remove any non-personal belongings from the property. If there is a dispute between the parties as to whether any personal property is / is not Petitioner's personal belonging, the item shall not be removed from the property," the documents read.
“During the marriage, the parties acquired the Manhattan Beach Property for approximately $2,900,000, taking out a $500,000 mortgage against the property. The mortgage is held solely in the name of Respondent. Respondent has a $2,100,000 million separate property reimbursement claim on the Manhattan Beach Property and estimates the fair market value of the property is approximately $4,200,000. Respondent, without contribution from Petitioner, pays the mortgage, property taxes, and other monthly bills on the Manhattan Beach Property," the papers state, referring to their home in California.
Jeff also accused his ex of displaying suspicious behavior after she filed for divorce from Jeff, claiming “several of Respondent's personal belongings have gone missing and/or were moved from the Manhattan Beach Property, by Petitioner, and Petitioner previously struck Respondent in the face in an aggressive manner, breaking his glasses and causing a small cut on the side of his face. It is not in the best interest of the children for both parties to continue to reside in the Manhattan Beach Property which is, essentially, the primarily owned by Respondent," the documents state.
He claimed, “Specifically, Respondent's scarf left to him by his late grandmother is missing, Petitioner's father's hat is missing, the second key to Respondent's car is missing, and Petitioner admitted to moving Respondent's Rolex after he inquired about its location when he was unable to find it. Petitioner has also been sneaking around the property and attempted to enter Respondent's room when she thought he was not home. She has been physically aggressive with Respondent in the past and, after filing for dissolution of marriage, installed a lock on the primary bedroom to Respondent's exclusion, remotely monitors his access to the property, and records him at the property.”
Chelsea, who shares Melia, 3, and Maddox, 5, with Jeff, filed for divorce in late March, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.