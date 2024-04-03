'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Estranged Husband Jeff Demands Access to L.A. Home After 'Several' of His Personal Belongings Go Missing

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani's estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, is demanding access to their L.A. home after some of his items went missing.

According to RadarOnline.com, Jeff, who got married to the real estate guru in 2017, also denied the reality star's spousal support request.

Jeff wanted an order “permitting Petitioner CHELSEA LAZKANI ('Petitioner') to retrieve any personal belongings from the Manhattan Beach Property upon 48 hours written notice to Respondent. Petitioner shall be given no more than two (2) hours to walk through the property and shall not be permitted to remove any non-personal belongings from the property. If there is a dispute between the parties as to whether any personal property is / is not Petitioner's personal belonging, the item shall not be removed from the property," the documents read.