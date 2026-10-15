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'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Smiled for Fans in Airport Photo Days Before Tragic Death

Image of Mitte posed warmly for the fans shortly before his passing.
Source: MEGA

Mitte posed warmly for fans shortly before his passing.

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Oct. 15 2026, Updated 7:44 p.m. ET

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In the days preceding his death, RJ Mitte seemed upbeat.

In what would become one of the last public photographs of the actor, he flashed a bright, easy smile while in New Mexico.

Snapped at the Albuquerque airport on October 4, a mere eight days before his passing, the 34-year-old was pictured wearing a casual flannel shirt, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

In the photo, Mitte beamed for the camera while posing with a plush Woody doll from Toy Story.

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Airport Eyewitnesses Recall Friendly Interactions Before Flight

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Image of The actor chatted with fans and enjoyed drinks at the terminal.
Source: MEGA

The actor chatted with fans and enjoyed drinks at the terminal.

A report from TMZ indicates that the snapshot was taken following a hot air balloon excursion Mitte enjoyed alongside his close friend and former Breaking Bad costar Luis Moncada.

Waiting solo for his upcoming departure, the actor spent time at the Burque Brew airport lounge, where he ordered a few beverages.

Observers and fans who approached him noted that he was remarkably gracious, taking time to chat with anyone who came up to say hello.

During his time at the terminal, he was also spotted bowing his head while engaged in an intense phone conversation, though the identity of the person on the other end remains undisclosed.

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Insiders Claim Relationship Strain Plagued His Final Days

Image of Tensions escalated over a painful choice between his fiancée and mother.
Source: MEGA

Tensions escalated over a painful choice between his fiancée and mother.

Mitte's personal life was reportedly under immense strain in his final days, specifically within his engagement to Kennedy Suarez.

The relationship had reportedly hit a rough patch after Suarez gave him an ultimatum, asking him to choose between her and his mother, Dyna.

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Law Enforcement Confirmed Tragic Loss in Texas Home

Image of Authorities found the young actor deceased at his Brownsville residence.
Source: MEGA

Authorities found the young actor deceased at his Brownsville residence.

Just a week after the airport photos were taken, Mitte was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12.

While the Brownsville Police Department noted that an official autopsy and ongoing investigation would finalize the formal records, authorities confirmed there were no signs of foul play, and his representatives subsequently verified that the beloved actor had tragically died by suicide.

He was only 34 years old.

Costars and Hollywood Peers Paid Emotional Tributes

Image of Devastated castmates mourned the loss of their beloved colleague online.
Source: MEGA

Devastated castmates mourned the loss of their beloved colleague online.

Following the news, former castmates and colleagues shared heartfelt tributes honoring Mitte's memory and his work as an advocate for disabled performers.

His Breaking Bad father, Bryan Cranston, expressed his profound grief, writing, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died... It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? ... I’ll miss you, son."

Costar Aaron Paul shared, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed,” while Dean Norris added, “Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken... He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed."

Marlee Matlin, who acted alongside him in Switched at Birth, also mourned the star, stating, “My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte."

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