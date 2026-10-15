'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Smiled for Fans in Airport Photo Days Before Tragic Death

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In the days preceding his death, RJ Mitte seemed upbeat. In what would become one of the last public photographs of the actor, he flashed a bright, easy smile while in New Mexico. Snapped at the Albuquerque airport on October 4, a mere eight days before his passing, the 34-year-old was pictured wearing a casual flannel shirt, a T-shirt and a baseball cap. In the photo, Mitte beamed for the camera while posing with a plush Woody doll from Toy Story.

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Airport Eyewitnesses Recall Friendly Interactions Before Flight

Source: MEGA The actor chatted with fans and enjoyed drinks at the terminal.

A report from TMZ indicates that the snapshot was taken following a hot air balloon excursion Mitte enjoyed alongside his close friend and former Breaking Bad costar Luis Moncada. Waiting solo for his upcoming departure, the actor spent time at the Burque Brew airport lounge, where he ordered a few beverages. Observers and fans who approached him noted that he was remarkably gracious, taking time to chat with anyone who came up to say hello. During his time at the terminal, he was also spotted bowing his head while engaged in an intense phone conversation, though the identity of the person on the other end remains undisclosed.

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Insiders Claim Relationship Strain Plagued His Final Days

Source: MEGA Tensions escalated over a painful choice between his fiancée and mother.

Mitte's personal life was reportedly under immense strain in his final days, specifically within his engagement to Kennedy Suarez. The relationship had reportedly hit a rough patch after Suarez gave him an ultimatum, asking him to choose between her and his mother, Dyna.

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Law Enforcement Confirmed Tragic Loss in Texas Home

Source: MEGA Authorities found the young actor deceased at his Brownsville residence.

Just a week after the airport photos were taken, Mitte was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12. While the Brownsville Police Department noted that an official autopsy and ongoing investigation would finalize the formal records, authorities confirmed there were no signs of foul play, and his representatives subsequently verified that the beloved actor had tragically died by suicide. He was only 34 years old.

Costars and Hollywood Peers Paid Emotional Tributes

Source: MEGA Devastated castmates mourned the loss of their beloved colleague online.