'Breaking Bad's' RJ Mitte's Cause of Death Revealed
Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:11 a.m. ET
RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died by suicide at 34, his representative confirmed.
Per TMZ, the actor died on Monday, October 12, at his home in Brownsville, Texas.
The Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time and found Mitte dead at his residence, according to People.
Authorities initially said the cause and manner of death were pending an investigation.
RJ Mitte's Representative Pays Tribute To The 'Breaking Bad' Star
Mitte’s representative announced his passing in a statement.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the statement read.
"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the statement added.
Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3 and drew on his personal experiences to shape his portrayal of White Jr. on the hit AMC drama Breaking Bad.
He appeared in all five seasons, which aired from 2008 to 2013, and played the son of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Skyler White (Anna Gunn).
RJ Mitte Reflected On His 'Breaking Bad' Role Days Before His Death
Just days before his death, Mitte appeared on an episode of "The Joe Vulpis Podcast" and reflected on playing White Jr.
"My character was written with someone with cerebral palsy. This was from the beginning, that was always the case," he said.
Mitte also shared the personal connection that helped shape the role.
"Walt Jr. was based on a real person, a friend of (Breaking Bad creator) Vince Gilligan in college who had cerebral palsy, who used forearm crutches and sometime after passed away. So it really felt real playing this character and getting into the groove with this character," he added.
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He also spoke warmly about working with Cranston and Gunn, who played his on-screen parents.
"Bryan and Anna, they have such a wealth of knowledge and had been working in the industry for many years at the time and even more now," he recalled.
"And so every day, as far as it being a dark show having heavy themes, everything was very light-hearted, even in between takes," he added.
RJ Mitte's Career Beyond 'Breaking Bad'
Born as Roy Frank Mitte III on August 21, 1992, the actor grew up with his adoptive parents in Jackson, Mississippi. He moved to Hollywood in 2006 after his younger sister, Lacianne, received an opportunity to work in film production.
He later appeared in an episode of Hannah Montana in an uncredited role.
Following Breaking Bad, Mitte appeared in shows and movies including Robot Chicken, This Close, Now Apocalypse, Standing Up for Sunny, Love Me Dead, The Oak Room, and more.
In 2014, he joined the third season of Switched at Birth as Campbell Bingman, a pre-med student who used a wheelchair after a snowboarding accident.
He also voiced Mind Master in the 2022 Netflix animated series The Guardians of Justice.