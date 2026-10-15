NEWS RJ Mitte's Fiancée Didn't Get Along With His Mom, Source Claims, Caused 'Serious Friction' in His Relationship Source: MEGA RJ Mitte reportedly faced tension between his fiancée and his mother in the weeks before his death. Taylor Camp Oct. 14 2026, Published 9:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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RJ Mitte was reportedly dealing with tension between his fiancée and his mother in the weeks leading up to his death. The Breaking Bad actor, who died at age 34 on Monday, October 12, allegedly found himself caught in the middle of a family dispute involving his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, and his mother, Dyna Mitte. According to sources close to the actor's family, Suarez had grown frustrated with Dyna's involvement in their relationship and allegedly wanted RJ to choose between the two women.

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RJ Mitte's Fiancée Reportedly Gave Him an Ultimatum

Source: MEGA Kennedy Suarez allegedly wanted RJ Mitte to choose between their relationship and his close bond with his mother.

Kennedy reportedly “felt RJ’s mom was meddling in their relationship.” “RJ had an extremely close relationship with Dyna and his sister, Lacianne… and wasn’t willing to cut his mom off … and that caused serious friction in his relationship with Kennedy,” the insider claimed. Neither woman has publicly confirmed the reported ultimatum.

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RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez Were Together for Years

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez were friends for years before beginning their romance in 2020.

RJ and Suarez had a long history before their romantic relationship began. The pair were reportedly friends for approximately 10 years before they started dating in 2020. After five years together, they got engaged on October 10, 2025. Their engagement came almost exactly one year before RJ's death. According to sources, RJ and Suarez were still together one week before he died, though it remains unclear whether they had separated in his final days.

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RJ Mitte Was Reportedly Upset About Relationship Troubles

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte was reportedly close with his mother and his sister despite alleged relationship tensions.

Sources also claimed RJ had been visibly distressed in the weeks before his death, with his relationship reportedly weighing heavily on him. However, the precise circumstances surrounding the couple's alleged difficulties remain unclear. There is no established evidence that the reported family conflict caused or contributed to RJ's death. The actor was found dead in Texas on October 12. A county official confirmed that he died by suicide. He was 34 years old.

RJ Mitte's Family Plans Celebration of Life

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte's loved ones are preparing to celebrate his life.